Cass Couty traffic stop nets 50 grams of meth
The Cass County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop, reported at 6:49 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Pine River Township, northwest of Pine River.
WALKER — A 60-year-old Backus man was arrested for methamphetamine possession Saturday, Nov. 26, after authorities searched his vehicle in Cass County.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop, reported at 6:49 p.m. in Pine River Township, northwest of Pine River. According to a news release, a K-9 was utilized during the traffic stop and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the vehicle search.
The driver was arrested on charges relating to the possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Charges are pending and the investigation continues, the release stated.
