Friday, January 27

News | Local
Cass Lake, Little Falls, Pierz educators nominated for Teacher of the Year

Linsey Strand, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are among the 131 nominees.

2023 Teacher of the Year nominees
Linsey Strand, left, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are three candidates for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Contributed
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 27, 2023 04:45 PM
BRAINERD — Three lakes area educators are in the running to be the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Linsey Strand, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are among 131 teachers vying for the award, given out by Education Minnesota for the 59th year.

Strand teaches seventh grade science at Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools. This year is her 12th year teaching and her 11th in Cass Lake-Bena.

Contributed

I am very honored because there are so many excellent teachers that I work with and in northern Minnesota," Strand said in an email Thursday, Jan. 26. "I love my school and students and look forward to continuing to grow and learn from them all."

Bergman is a middle school special education teacher at Little Falls Community Schools. This year is her 17th year teaching and her 12th in Little Falls, and she is excited to show the public what special education teachers can do.

Contributed

“I’m just honored to receive even just a nomination,” Bergman said over the phone Thursday. “…This is the first year that I’ve worked with the principal that we have right now, and so with just a few months working together, having him feel that this was something that I should be nominated to potentially receive was just surprising, and I’m totally flattered by that.”

Schmidtbauer teaches fifth grade at Pioneer Elementary School in Pierz.

“I am very humbled to receive a nomination for Minnesota Teacher of the Year because Pioneer Elementary School is full of highly qualified, effective, and caring teachers that I believe deserve this award more than I do,” Schmidtbauer said in an emailed statement Thursday. “These teachers make our school a great place to be, not to mention the paraprofessionals, custodians, cooks, bus drivers, and other support staff who touch the lives of children everyday, and whose contributions in making each school day run smoothly often go unnoticed. I am honored to be part of such a great school and to be able to work with so many exceptional people.”

Contributed

The 131 candidates announced earlier this week accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.

The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include teachers from pre-kindergarten up through 12th grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education, from both public and private schools.

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and Expedition Credit Union.

For a full list of nominees, visit bit.ly/3wABIlO . The 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year winner was Sarah Lancaster , a first grade teacher in Onamia.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

