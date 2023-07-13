Cass Lake man gets 19.5 years in prison for drive-by fatal shooting

WALKER — A 47-year-old Cass Lake man was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for fatally shooting another man in 2021 in Cass Lake.

Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom reported William Joseph Headbird, who in May pleaded guilty to charges of ineligible possession of a firearm and second-degree murder, was sentenced Wednesday, July 12, by Judge Jana Austad in Cass County District Court to 234 months in prison. He was given credit for 377 days already served in jail.

William Headbird Contributed

Lindstrom said the sentence was consistent with what his office requested for sentencing.

“This is at the high end of what is permitted by the controlling Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines,” Lindstrom said in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Headbird, about 2:45 a.m. July 5, 2021, law enforcement received a report of a male who was shot near a residence in Cass Lake. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found a male with two apparent gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Diego Gasca of Cass Lake, was transported to the Cass Lake Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned witnesses observed a car pull up to the location shortly after a verbal altercation had taken place at a Fourth of July party. Several shots were fired from the vehicle, which then drove off.

In August of 2021, a vehicle suspected to be connected to the incident was located in a partially dismantled state and covered with debris in what appeared to be an effort to camouflage it. Subsequent forensics connected Headbird to the vehicle. In April of 2022, a witness came forward and indicated they were present the night the victim was shot. The witness identified the vehicle as Headbird’s and stated Headbird was driving. The witness also saw a rifle barrel sticking out from the driver’s window when the car pulled up to the scene. Headbird was identified as the shooter who sped away after the shots were fired.

While this prosecution was made possible by the investigative efforts of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Lindstrom said the Cass County Attorney’s Office specifically thanked lead investigators Ryan Fisher with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agent Jake Hodapp from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“This crime was solved because of their persistence and dedication to the year-long investigation to identify the shooter,” Lindstrom said.