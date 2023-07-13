Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cass Lake man gets 19.5 years in prison for drive-by fatal shooting

William Joseph Headbird was sentenced Wednesday, July 12, by Judge Jana Austad in Cass County District Court.

Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Cass County Courthouse in Walker.<br/>
Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:06 PM

WALKER — A 47-year-old Cass Lake man was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for fatally shooting another man in 2021 in Cass Lake.

Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom reported William Joseph Headbird, who in May pleaded guilty to charges of ineligible possession of a firearm and second-degree murder, was sentenced Wednesday, July 12, by Judge Jana Austad in Cass County District Court to 234 months in prison. He was given credit for 377 days already served in jail.

William Headbird
William Headbird
Contributed

Lindstrom said the sentence was consistent with what his office requested for sentencing.

“This is at the high end of what is permitted by the controlling Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines,” Lindstrom said in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Headbird, about 2:45 a.m. July 5, 2021, law enforcement received a report of a male who was shot near a residence in Cass Lake. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found a male with two apparent gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Diego Gasca of Cass Lake, was transported to the Cass Lake Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

During the course of the investigation, it was learned witnesses observed a car pull up to the location shortly after a verbal altercation had taken place at a Fourth of July party. Several shots were fired from the vehicle, which then drove off.

In August of 2021, a vehicle suspected to be connected to the incident was located in a partially dismantled state and covered with debris in what appeared to be an effort to camouflage it. Subsequent forensics connected Headbird to the vehicle. In April of 2022, a witness came forward and indicated they were present the night the victim was shot. The witness identified the vehicle as Headbird’s and stated Headbird was driving. The witness also saw a rifle barrel sticking out from the driver’s window when the car pulled up to the scene. Headbird was identified as the shooter who sped away after the shots were fired.

While this prosecution was made possible by the investigative efforts of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Lindstrom said the Cass County Attorney’s Office specifically thanked lead investigators Ryan Fisher with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agent Jake Hodapp from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“This crime was solved because of their persistence and dedication to the year-long investigation to identify the shooter,” Lindstrom said.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Graphic showing Minnesota's air quality alert index
Local
Air quality alert in effect starting Friday, July 14
2h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Angler’s body recovered from Leech Lake
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to President's Honor Roll at Bemidji State University
3h ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Brainerd school board members at the July 10 meeting
Local
School Board passes contested book policy
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Tamara and Phil Barnett, who perform music as Tami and the Bachelor.
Arts and Entertainment
Tami and the Bachelor to perform in Staples
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
2d ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News