Cass sheriff’s office honors woman for rescuing a boy from a lake

WALKER — Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk presented a lifesaving award to Debra Arro for her role in rescuing a boy struggling in the water of a Cass County lake.

According to a letter Welk received from Lt. Robin Johnson with the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and cited at the Tuesday, Aug. 1, Cass County Board meeting, Arro was sitting on her deck on Lake Winnibigoshish when a young boy, who was swimming with his brothers, began struggling to stay above the water. Arro ran into the water, rescued the boy and brought him to shore.

Johnson said he was at his cabin and heard a commotion so he drove his side-by-side all-terrain vehicle to the lake. Johnson saw Arro carrying the young boy from the water. The boy was breathing and had a pulse but had consumed some lake water. While they waited for an ambulance to arrive Arro and Johnson kept the boy wrapped in a blanket and monitored his breathing and pulse. Shortly after the incident a sheriff’s deputy arrived and approximately 20 minutes later an ambulance arrived. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and stayed overnight for observation.

In his letter, Johnson said it was his belief Arro saved the young boy's life with her quick actions.

Adam Maleski of Crow Wing County Soil and Water Conservation District presented an update regarding the Pine River Watershed. Maleski said the Pine River Comprehensive Watershed Plan is a resource-based plan that recognizes the role of watershed partners to influence future watershed conditions and identifies specific activities that achieve common goals.

A few of the accomplishments to date by utilizing the plan are: development of 28 forest stewardship plans for 3,101 acres and three forest improvement projects; installation of 16 near-shore projects on developed lots; identified 423 culverts within the watershed on township and county roads, with noting 22 culverts need attention; reduced the amount of phosphorus and sediment per year flowing into the Pine River and Whitefish Chain of Lakes; and hosting two smart salting training sessions for service providers and property owners. Maleski also said $169,055 was spent with private consultants and $177,120 went to landowners as a cost share, with $118,090 in landowner contributions as a match.

In other business, the county board:

Appointed commissioners Jeff Peterson and Rick Haaland to a committee of the board to bring recommendations to the board for the appointment of the chief financial officer due to the resignation of the current chief financial officer.

Appointed commissioners Neal Gaalswyk and Bob Kangas to a committee of the board to bring recommendations to the board on the appointment of the county recorder due to the retirement of the current county recorder.

Approved a supplemental project agreement to the Master Stewardship Agreement with the Chippewa National Forest to provide funding to Cass County for maintaining road vegetation, which is normally the responsibility of Chippewa National Forest.

Approved the final payment for the County Highway 204 project with the county’s portion in the amount of $983,028.

Approved the final payment for bituminous crack sealing for county highways 1, 18, 20, 23, 24, 29, 58, 75 and 78 in the amount of $280,430.

Awarded a contract for the Cass County Highway Department and Health, Human Veterans Services parking lot paving projects to Anderson Brothers Construction Co. in the amount of $545,451.

The next meetings are as follows: Commissioner’s board meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Crooked Lake Township, Outing; and commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Sept. 5 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker.