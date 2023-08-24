Cedar Scenic Road closed from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive

BAXTER — Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, through the end of the day on Monday, Cedar Scenic Road is planned to be closed to all traffic from Travine Drive to Circle Pines Road for street and underground utility work.

A detour route is signed along Olivewood Drive, Deerwood Road and Emily Road.

Signing will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities. The city of Baxter urges motorists to drive with caution in the work zone area. The roadway has been reclaimed and is now a gravel surface.

For questions or concerns, contact Short Elliott Hendrickson Consulting Engineer Alex Voit at 218-821-0085 if you have any questions or concerns. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is: Scott Hendrickson, Anderson Brothers Construction Co., project manager, 218-820-9917.