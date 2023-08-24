Cedar Scenic Road closed from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive

BAXTER — Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, through the end of the day on Monday, Cedar Scenic Road is planned to be closed to all traffic from Travine Drive to Circle Pines Road for street and underground utility work.
A detour route is signed along Olivewood Drive, Deerwood Road and Emily Road.
Signing will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities. The city of Baxter urges motorists to drive with caution in the work zone area. The roadway has been reclaimed and is now a gravel surface.
For questions or concerns, contact Short Elliott Hendrickson Consulting Engineer Alex Voit at 218-821-0085 if you have any questions or concerns. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is: Scott Hendrickson, Anderson Brothers Construction Co., project manager, 218-820-9917.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.