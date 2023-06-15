Celebrating Old Glory
Photos and video from the annual Flag Day ceremony in Brainerd.
1/28: Scouts and Civil Air Patrol members hold a variety of flags showing the evolution of the American Flag througout history after the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Brainerd Elks Lodge on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
2/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
3/28: Scouts and Civil Air Patrol members hold a variety of flags showing the evolution of the American Flag througout history during the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Brainerd Elks Lodge on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
4/28: People say the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
5/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
6/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
7/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
8/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
9/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
10/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
11/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
12/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
13/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
14/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
15/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
16/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
17/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
18/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
19/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
20/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
21/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
22/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
23/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
24/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
25/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
26/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
27/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
28/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
ADVERTISEMENT