Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Celebrating Old Glory

Photos and video from the annual Flag Day ceremony in Brainerd.

Elks members sit in front of the all-veterans memorial, a person speaks at the podium, Civil Air Patrol member holds a flag in the front. Multiple flags are visible in the background.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 7:49 PM
Scouts and civil air patrol members hold a variety of United States flags.
1/28: Scouts and Civil Air Patrol members hold a variety of flags showing the evolution of the American Flag througout history after the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Brainerd Elks Lodge on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
2/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
People hold flags from the past.
3/28: Scouts and Civil Air Patrol members hold a variety of flags showing the evolution of the American Flag througout history during the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Brainerd Elks Lodge on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
People say the Pledge of Allegiance. Someone from the Civil Air Patrol holds an American Flag.
4/28: People say the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
5/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
6/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
7/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
8/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
9/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
10/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
11/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
12/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
13/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
14/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
15/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
16/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
17/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
18/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
19/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
20/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
21/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
22/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
23/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
24/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
25/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
26/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
27/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.
Elks members sit in front of the all-veterans memorial, a person speaks at the podium, Civil Air Patrol member holds a flag in the front. Multiple flags are visible in the background.
28/28: The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 hosts their annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
June 14, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Transformers_Rise of the Beasts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Transformers’ sequel roars with solid box office opening
June 14, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Showy lady's slippers bloom Wednesday, June 20, at the Northland Arboretum in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Northland Arboretum to host upcoming events
June 14, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
5 synchronous water skiers in a line, each with one leg lifted up.
Local
Brainerd Ski Loons to perform four free summer shows at Lum Park
June 14, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Norm's Bait and Tackle
Arts and Entertainment
Norm’s Bait & Tackle Choir to perform June 15 in Gregory Park
June 14, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A band carrying their children and their instruments.
Arts and Entertainment
Library Summer Reading Program concert tour with The Jolly Pops
June 14, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal