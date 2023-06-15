Celebrating Old Glory

People say the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

4 / 28: People say the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Scouts and Civil Air Patrol members hold a variety of flags showing the evolution of the American Flag througout history during the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Brainerd Elks Lodge on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

3 / 28: Scouts and Civil Air Patrol members hold a variety of flags showing the evolution of the American Flag througout history during the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Brainerd Elks Lodge on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Scouts and Civil Air Patrol members hold a variety of flags showing the evolution of the American Flag througout history after the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Brainerd Elks Lodge on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

1 / 28: Scouts and Civil Air Patrol members hold a variety of flags showing the evolution of the American Flag througout history after the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Brainerd Elks Lodge on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the All-Veterans Memorial by the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.