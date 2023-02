Celebrating the season at Crosslake Winterfest

Liz Meschke and daughter Sage Larson check out a loon carved from snow Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, during Crosslake Winterfest. The sculpture, made by Josh Porter of Merrifield, took an estimated 30 hours to complete.

25 / 28: Liz Meschke and daughter Sage Larson check out a loon carved from snow Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, during Crosslake Winterfest. The sculpture, made by Josh Porter of Merrifield, took an estimated 30 hours to complete.

Andrea Bebel, left, her 14-year old dog Buster and Myra Van Buskirk check out a loon carved from snow Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, during Crosslake Winterfest. The sculpture, made by Josh Porter of Merrifield, took an estimated 30 hours to complete.

24 / 28: Andrea Bebel, left, her 14-year old dog Buster and Myra Van Buskirk check out a loon carved from snow Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, during Crosslake Winterfest. The sculpture, made by Josh Porter of Merrifield, took an estimated 30 hours to complete.

Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.