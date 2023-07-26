Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 26

Celebration of life set for former Central Lakes College coach

Former basketball coach and college counselor Harold Palmer died May 9.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 PM

BRAINERD — The community is invited to a celebration of life for Harold Palmer, or Coach Palmer, as he was referred to at Central Lakes College during his tenure at the college.

Palmer died on May 9. His celebration of life is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29 in the CLC gymnasium on the Brainerd campus.

Palmer served as a counselor at Brainerd Community College, now CLC, from 1968 until his retirement in 1990. He also served as Men’s Basketball coach from 1968-1977.

“My dad, the coach, the mentor, was the provider of knowledge and skill to his students and his athletes during his time at BCC/CLC,” son Michael Palmer said in a news release. “I had the pleasure of being the ‘towel boy' when I was younger and watched as his team succeeded under his guidance and his leadership. As his son, I've always been so proud of who he was as a man, a human being and as a father.”

Palmer was married to the late Darlene Palmer, a pioneer in local women’s sports, who started the women’s athletics program at Brainerd Community College.

Palmer’s daughter, Betsy Krause, said: “Our dad, Mr. P or 'Coach,’ loved to assist students in getting the help that they needed to continue their education and grow both as students and as athletes. Both he and mom enjoyed being a part of the lives of so many special people at BCC, staff and students alike. We will continue to honor their legacy through their scholarships that have been established at Central Lakes College.”

Palmer established the Palmer Family Endowment Fund in 2022, providing scholarships to students with preference given to a high academic achieving student and/or an athlete who wants to go into coaching. This is in addition to the Darlene Palmer Endowment for Women's Athletics, which honors his late wife.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the CLC Foundation and designated to support the fund. Checks can be mailed to: CLC Foundation, 501 West College Drive, Brainerd, MN 56401 .

Make checks payable to the CLC Foundation.

