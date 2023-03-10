6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Celly-brate

Photos and video of the new CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Sports Center.

A couple of kids play in a room made up to look like a hockey rink. A gathering of people at table in the background.
Blake and Leo Burns play at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Sports Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd. The room's design mimics the ice rink with new features and Wi-Fi.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
March 10, 2023 01:57 PM
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
1/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
2/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
3/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
4/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
5/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
6/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
7/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
8/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
9/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
10/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
11/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
12/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
13/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
14/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
15/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
16/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
17/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
18/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
19/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
20/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
21/22: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.
A couple of kids play in a room made up to look like a hockey rink. A gathering of people at table in the background.
22/22: Blake and Leo Burns play at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CTC Celly Room at Essentia Health Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brainerd.

More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Out-of-home placements remain consistent
March 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
4290544+0616_fire-truck.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to call
March 10, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
March 10, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Adam Thielen
Pro
Vikings release Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen, ending decade-long run in home state
March 10, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Ref makes a signal.
Prep
Basketball: 10 area refs headed to state tournament
March 09, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Coach talks to the team during a timeout.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots vs. Rangers in Brainerd as expected
March 09, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Tigers eliminate Bears from Section 5-1A
March 09, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report