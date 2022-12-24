Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Central Lakes Adventure School students attend ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Central Lakes Adventure School is a charter school and uses hands-on experiential learning, project-based instruction, as well as traditional classroom instruction.

Students watching musical theater.
Central Lakes Adventure School students attend Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the Ordway Theater in St. Paul.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
December 24, 2022 05:00 AM
PILLAGER — A key component to the learning experience at Central Lakes Adventure School is experiential learning and Tuesday, Dec. 13, gave 12 students the opportunity to attend Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the Ordway Theater in St. Paul.

“Having the chance to bring the students to experience Broadway at the Ordway was truly memorable for not only the students but myself as well,” said Susie Kirby, English teacher, in a news release. “The best part was watching the students’ reactions to the final scene. The entire audience erupted into thunderous applause and it ended in a standing ovation.”

Central Lakes Adventure School, located in Pillager, serves students throughout the Brainerd lakes area in grades 7-12.

The students began by learning about the early French origins of “Beauty and the Beast” and then watching the 2017 live-action version of the Disney movie while closely examining the elements of the story. We wrapped the unit up by watching the play and completing a detailed analysis of character development.

“Seeing a performance at the Ordway is something many of our students may not have the opportunity to experience,” Kirby said. “To be able to give them this opportunity through the educational performance offered by the Ordway is a blessing and to pair it with an elective class enhances the whole experience for the students.”

“By attending the performance at the Ordway, we were able to provide an extension to classroom instruction. Many of the students were familiar with the Disney movie and had previously attended local theater performances, however, the opportunity to attend a professional performance at The Ordway, increased student participation, and the desire and willingness to learn more,” said Kirby.

This was the first time for all of the students to attend a performance at the Ordway.

“I was really impressed by the overall level of professionalism of the performance,” said Willow Fletcher, 14. “The actors were so impressive and the theater was beautiful.”

As the students entered the theater, the stage was ready and the scene was set for the performance to begin. The theater quickly filled with students from across Minnesota, as this was a special performance for students.

“I was overwhelmed by the choreography and how well the actors performed on stage,” said Erin Leeman, 14. “The entire experience of being in the Ordway was amazing. The stage and performers and even the costumes were so impressive.”

“I really enjoyed the fight scene at the end of the play. It was done so well and served as a great ending to the conflict in the play,” said Carter Kessler, 15.

In order to earn full credit for attending the play, students are required to complete a written field experience exit ticket giving the student an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and connect the field experience to core subject areas in math, science, social, and language arts. “I couldn’t tell you which I enjoyed more because both were really great in their own way,” said Nash Ausland, 16. “I was impressed by the play, but I also really enjoyed the movie.”

By Dispatch staff report
