Central Lakes College sign language students klick! Gallery

ThisiswhoIam.jpg

Central Lakes College American Sign Language 3 student Vicki Sherbrooke-Johnson performs "This Is Who I Am", her life story, from original poetry at the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The sign language students perform their final projects in front of an audience signing and acting out the specific details of the selection with music.

Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch