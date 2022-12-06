Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23
News | Local

Central Lakes College sign language students klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
December 06, 2022 01:29 PM
Share

Central Lakes College American Sign Language fianl projects for he semester.

Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage17.jpg
Lily Thompson ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage18.jpg
Lily Thompson ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage16.jpg
Lily Thompson ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Signlanguage14.jpg
Isabel Erfurth ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Signlanguage15.jpg
Isabel Erfurth ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Signlanguage13.jpg
Isabel Erfurth ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage12.jpg
Dani Peltier ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage11.jpg
Dani Peltier ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
SignLanguage10.jpg
Maritza Larson ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage8.jpg
Lainey Priglmeier ASL 3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage9.jpg
Maritza Larson ASL3 student at CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage7.jpg
Lainey Priglmeier ASL 3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage6.jpg
Lainey Priglmeier ASL 3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage5.jpg
Preston Stoney Stumpf ASL3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Signlanguage4.jpg
Preston Stoney Stumpf ASL3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
ThisiswhoIam.jpg
Vicki Sherbrooke-Johnson ASL 3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage3.jpg
Vicki Sherbrooke-Johnson CLC ASL 3 student.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gallery of American Sign Language students
signlanguage1.jpg
Kyara Topp ASL 3 CLC Student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Woman demonstrating ASL
ThisiswhoIam.jpg
Central Lakes College American Sign Language 3 student Vicki Sherbrooke-Johnson performs "This Is Who I Am", her life story, from original poetry at the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The sign language students perform their final projects in front of an audience signing and acting out the specific details of the selection with music.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHALL-ACCESSPHOTO GALLERIES
Central Lakes College sign language students klick! Gallery
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Gallery of American Sign Language students
Woman demonstrating ASL