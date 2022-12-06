Central Lakes College sign language students klick! Gallery

Central Lakes College American Sign Language fianl projects for he semester.
signlanguage17.jpg
Lily Thompson ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage18.jpg
Lily Thompson ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage16.jpg
Lily Thompson ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Signlanguage14.jpg
Isabel Erfurth ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Signlanguage15.jpg
Isabel Erfurth ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Signlanguage13.jpg
Isabel Erfurth ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage12.jpg
Dani Peltier ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage11.jpg
Dani Peltier ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
SignLanguage10.jpg
Maritza Larson ASL 3 CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage8.jpg
Lainey Priglmeier ASL 3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage9.jpg
Maritza Larson ASL3 student at CLC
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage7.jpg
Lainey Priglmeier ASL 3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage6.jpg
Lainey Priglmeier ASL 3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage5.jpg
Preston Stoney Stumpf ASL3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Signlanguage4.jpg
Preston Stoney Stumpf ASL3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
ThisiswhoIam.jpg
Vicki Sherbrooke-Johnson ASL 3 CLC student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage3.jpg
Vicki Sherbrooke-Johnson CLC ASL 3 student.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
signlanguage1.jpg
Kyara Topp ASL 3 CLC Student
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
ThisiswhoIam.jpg
Central Lakes College American Sign Language 3 student Vicki Sherbrooke-Johnson performs "This Is Who I Am", her life story, from original poetry at the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The sign language students perform their final projects in front of an audience signing and acting out the specific details of the selection with music.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch