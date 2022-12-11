Central Minnesota Housing Summit looks at rural housing challenges

VINELAND — Local elected officials, employers, property owners and renters came together Tuesday, Dec. 6, to discuss housing needs of rural Minnesota at the 2022 Central Minnesota Housing Summit.

The two-day event at Grand Casino Mille Lacs was attended by about 75 people, including officials from various state agencies and organizations.

Heather Worthington, director of inclusive growth at the Center for Economic Inclusion, spoke about the disparity surrounding the housing market and how to work toward change.

“I think we're programmed as human beings not to talk about the really hard things,” Worthington said. “Because that's conflict. And conflict is hard.”

Heather Worthington, the director of inclusive growth at the Center for Economic Inclusion, speaks to a room Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Central Minnesota Housing Summit at Grand Casino Mille Lacs. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

The goal of the summit was to raise the understanding of rural housing challenges, to showcase affordable housing concepts and talk about and promote solutions community members can work on and implement immediately, said Anne Mavity, the executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that there's not a single entity, person or organization that can solve the housing challenges,” Mavity said. “We've got to work together.”

The Minnesota Housing Partnership's stated mission is to expand “housing and community development opportunity for those most impacted by economic and racial disparities by leading collaborative work to promote systems change and grow equitable development capacity.”

Worthington told the group a community must grow its housing, employment, education/child care and transportation infrastructure equally to achieve equitable growth. If jobs are created with no additional housing to support people moving into the area, those jobs do not end up boosting economic growth, she said.

Along with a history of racially biased housing and development policy in rural areas, Worthington said barriers can be seen by residents typically spending over half their income on housing and many find inadequate health care along with limited access to transportation.

Mavity said the housing partnership has worked with rural communities and tribal communities to help provide technical assistance on designing and supporting housing projects, since these places might not be large enough to have the expertise in-house.

“We need more homeownership options, and particularly starter homes, and homes that are more within reach of lower-income families,” Mavity said.

Building homes and apartments will do little if no one can afford to live in them, Mavity said.

“One of the many reasons there's a resource challenge is that we need more funding to create more affordability within the housing that's created,” Mavity said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a goal of bringing the issues to light, Worthington said people need not shy away from conversations that might be difficult to have.

“We have to keep talking about it, we have to keep putting a voice to those things, which we know to be problematic, we know to be wrong, we know to be inequitable,” Worthington said. “We need to keep having these conversations because the more we talk about it, the less mystified it is.”

Heather Worthington, the director of inclusive growth at the Center for Economic Inclusion, shares a traditional Ojibwe greeting during her presentation Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Central Minnesota Housing Summit. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Ensuring families have a home from which to prosper can have generational impacts on communities and their long-term growth, Worthington said, and investing in its own people is a way for the state of Minnesota to prosper.

“We need to continue our conversation, not just around affordable housing, but how we think about thriving and inclusive economies within our regions and within our direct communities in which we work,” Mavity said.

Housing data key findings

More affordable housing needed. In Minnesota, there is a critical need for housing, particularly for extremely low-income renters, or renter households that earn at or under 30% of the area median income. There are approximately 169,585 renter households in the state that fall into this category, yet there are only 64,238 affordable and available units at this income level across the state. This leaves a gap of 105,347 units needed for extremely low-income renters.

In Minnesota, there is a critical need for housing, particularly for extremely low-income renters, or renter households that earn at or under 30% of the area median income. There are approximately 169,585 renter households in the state that fall into this category, yet there are only 64,238 affordable and available units at this income level across the state. This leaves a gap of 105,347 units needed for extremely low-income renters. Homeownership disparities persist. Racial disparities in Minnesota are among the worst in the nation. While 77% of all white households own their home, 60% of Asian, 50% of Hispanic, 49% of Native American, and just 25% of Black households own their homes.

Racial disparities in Minnesota are among the worst in the nation. While 77% of all white households own their home, 60% of Asian, 50% of Hispanic, 49% of Native American, and just 25% of Black households own their homes. Housing costs are increasing. Housing costs continue to increase disproportionately to income. Between 2000 and 2019, the median renter income in Minnesota increased by just 1%, while the median gross rent for the state increased by 14%.

Housing costs continue to increase disproportionately to income. Between 2000 and 2019, the median renter income in Minnesota increased by just 1%, while the median gross rent for the state increased by 14%. Cost burden disparities magnified. The cost-burden disparity for renters and homeowners of color is stark. In Minnesota, 44% of white renters are cost burdened; in contrast, 58% of Black renters — 82,364 renter households — pay more than they can afford on housing.

The cost-burden disparity for renters and homeowners of color is stark. In Minnesota, 44% of white renters are cost burdened; in contrast, 58% of Black renters — 82,364 renter households — pay more than they can afford on housing. Wages are not keeping up with housing costs. Of the top five in-demand jobs in the state, three do not earn enough for quality housing to be affordable. Relatively low-earning positions central to the health care industry, particularly home health and personal care aides and nursing assistants, are expected to see some of the largest increases in demand over the next ten years.

Source: Minnesota Housing Partnership State of the State’s Housing data. The full report can be viewed at mhponline.org/state-of-the-states-housing-2021 .

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .