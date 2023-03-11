6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Chamber announces new chair, members for 2023 board of directors

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber is governed by its volunteer board of directors who serve three-year terms.

Brainerd Lakes Chamber logo.
Contributed / Brainerd Lakes Chamber
By Dispatch staff report
March 11, 2023 04:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Chamber recently announced its new board chair and five new members to its 2023 board of directors.

Frank Soukup, of Grand View Lodge, was named board chair. New members joining were Lori Kohorst of Party Time Rental, Cory Jay of Advantage Seamless Gutters, David Spizzo of Breezy Point Resort, Lori Davies of Clow Stamping and Pat Netko of Lake Country Crafts & Cones.

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber is governed by its volunteer board of directors who serve three-year terms and represent a wide array of business sectors, sizes and locations.

Frank Soukup
Frank Soukup
Contributed
Lori Davies
Lori Davies
Contributed
David Spizzo
David Spizzo
Contributed
Cory Jay
Cory Jay
Contributed
Pat Netko
Pat Netko
Contributed
Lori Kohorst
Lori Kohorst
Contributed

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
March 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A rolled newspaper
Local
Hope Awakens women’s luncheon set for April 15
March 11, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch logo with news spelled out in block letters
Local
HOPE Forum set for March 30
March 11, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pose-for-Camera.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ story leads down a rabbit hole to ‘Wild Bill’s Run’
March 11, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Levi William Axtell
Minnesota
Charges: NE Minnesota man fatally beaten with shovel, moose antler
March 11, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
1113blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 11
March 11, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
brainerd-warrior-logo-slant.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors section semi game moved to Wednesday
March 10, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report