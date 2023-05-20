Chamber seeks award applications and nominations for business awards

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications and nominations for its Business Excellence Award, Business Legacy Award, and Lakes Proud Small Business Award.

Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., May 31. All applicants will be reviewed by a committee in June. Winners will be presented with their awards at the Celebration of Excellence Annual Dinner on Nov. 16 at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake.

Business Legacy Award

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber and RiverWood Bank will present its highest honor to an individual who has achieved exceptional business success in his or her lifetime. We seek to recognize inspiring leadership that transcends business and leaves a legacy of community and economic vitality for generations to come.

To be eligible for the award, the individual must be a current or retired Brainerd lakes area business leader whose lifetime contributions span a minimum of 30 years. They must be a current or past member of the Brainerd Lakes, Pequot Lakes, and Crosslake chambers.

Past Business Excellence Award recipients:



Stewart C. Mills Jr. (2016)

Arnie Johnson (2017)

Paul and Lynn Hunt (2018)

Dutch and Irma Cragun (2019)

Ron and Al Lindner (2021)

Bob Spizzo (2022)

Small Business of the Year

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber will recognize a small business that personifies the spirit of entrepreneurship, pride, and success that forms the backbone of our local economy. The award is presented by Cub Foods. The Lakes Proud Small Business of the Year Award will honor a Brainerd Lakes Chamber business that employs up to 20 team members. Applicants should possess the following attributes: Leadership, Innovation, Employee Investment, and Community Service.

To be eligible for the Lakes Proud Small Business of the Year Award, businesses must have fewer than 20 employees, be a Chamber member in good standing, and be physically located in the Brainerd lakes area. Potential applicants are encouraged to verify eligibility with the chamber before completing the award application. Ineligible entities generally include individual leaders or employees; charities and community organizations; schools and colleges; government units or agencies; religious organizations and associations.

Past Lakes Proud Small Business of the Year Award Recipients:



Jack Pine Brewery (2018)

Brainerd General Rental (2019)

Close Converse (2021)

Business Excellence Award

Every year the chamber recognizes an outstanding business for its entrepreneurial spirit and accomplishments. The Business Excellence Award, presented by Hy-Tec Construction, shines the spotlight on one Brainerd Lakes Chamber member business that has exemplified the following attributes: leadership, innovation, employee investment, and community service.

To be eligible for the Business Excellence Award, businesses must be a chamber member and be physically located in the Brainerd lakes area and have more than 25 employees. Potential applicants are encouraged to verify eligibility with the chamber before completing the award application.

Ineligible entities generally include individual leaders or employees; charities and community organizations; schools and colleges; government units or agencies; religious organizations, and associations.

Past Business Excellence Award Recipients:



Widseth (2012)

Crosswoods (2013)

Grand View Lodge (2014)

Ultra Paws (2015)

Just for Kix (2016)

CTC (2017)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (2018)

3 Cheers Hospitality (2019)

Lexington Manufacturing (2021)

Nomination and application forms are online at brainerdlakeschamber.com/