Child support 2023 biannual cost of living adjustments effective May 1

Consumer Price Index’s increase and effect for child support obligations will range between 13.6% and 15% in 2023.

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:42 PM

BRAINERD — Parents with court ordered child support obligations are subject to a biannual, every two year, cost of living adjustment to their basic child support.

This practice is in accordance with Minnesota Statute 518A.75.

The Consumer Price Index is used to determine the amount of the increase. The Consumer Price Index is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market of goods and services and does not have any direct association with child support. Due to the increase in the overall general cost of living, the Consumer Price Index’s increase and effect for child support obligations will range between 13.6% and 15% in 2023. These adjustments are effective May 1.

If a parent’s support will be affected by a cost of living adjustment in 2023, you will receive a notice in the mail from the Child Support Office. This notice will indicate the amount of the adjustment and will provide additional information regarding the effective date, and will also explain the ability to contest this adjustment. The adjustment is contestable if the paying parent’s income has not increased at the same rate as the 2023 cost of living adjustment increase on their court ordered child support. If neither parent objects to the adjustment, the cost of living adjustment will automatically go into effect.

Your cost of living adjustment notice will contain contact information for the county child support office to discuss the adjustment and the timelines involved. If you do not get the notice or you do not know if your child support is due for cost of living adjustment in 2023 you can:

  • Log-in to  Minnesota Child Support Online , click on the ”Case Info” tab, and select ”Actions in the last 90 days” to see a note about a cost-of-living-adjustment for your case.
  • Contact Crow Wing County Child Support office at childsupport@crowwing.us or call 218-824-1260.
By Dispatch staff report
