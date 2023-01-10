Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording

BAXTER — A discussion about amendments to the Brainerd Public Schools calendar for the 2023-24 school year Monday, Jan. 9, turned into heated conversation about the name of the district’s winter break.

Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning, brought calendar changes before the School Board Monday night after an error was identified. Murtha said the published calendar for the 2023-24 school year had one too many days in the winter break and was missing a day at the end of the school year. The changes he brought forth included making Dec. 21 and May 31 student learning days to ensure the district had enough student/teacher contact hours under state statute.

Board member DJ Dondelinger, who took the oath of office Monday night, asked when the terms Christmas and Easter were taken off the calendar and replaced with “winter break” and “spring holiday” and what the benefit is. Former board member Tom Haglin asked the same question last summer before board members approved calendars for the upcoming school years.

Murtha said Monday night the change was a result of the letter outlining the district’s commitment to equity signed in July 2021, along with the definition of inclusion as brought forth by the district’s Equity Task Force.

“The intent here was that we’re recognizing that we’re a diverse community with many different beliefs and that we wanted to make sure that we weren’t creating a condition where we were excluding someone unnecessarily from feeling a full participant in the community that’s Brainerd Public Schools,” Murtha said.

Dondelinger asked if that meant people who didn’t celebrate Christmas felt like they didn’t get a break, but Murtha said the change simply honors the fact that not everyone celebrates Christmas.

Dondelinger then pointed to a presentation earlier in Monday’s meeting, during which district archivist John Erickson gave an overview of the district’s history in honor of this year’s 150th anniversary of Brainerd Public Schools.

“I find it unusual, Tim — or Mr. Murtha — that John (Erickson) just sat over there and showed us 150 years of history and all the things we have to be proud of about Brainerd, and for some strange reason, we find it important enough to bother the people that pay the taxes in this community to take this off the schedule,” Dondelinger said. “... I think it’s a nothing burger. I don’t think you’ve accomplished anything except upset people.”

With the district’s enrollment having fallen in recent years, Dondelinger said this issue is one that needs to be addressed.

“I don’t think it’s worth arguing about tonight, but I wanted to bring it up, and I think it’s something that’ll be coming up in the future, and I think it’s worth talking about,” Dondelinger said. “We’re a Christian country, built on Christian values — we may not be today — I’m not saying everyone’s a Christian, but if you and I took a job in Saudi Arabia, we probably wouldn’t be upset that Christmas wasn’t on the schedule. If we were in Israel, I don’t think it’d be upsetting that Christmas wasn’t on the calendar. And that’s just what this country was built on.”

Dondelinger said he thinks these kinds of things are holding the district back.

“Duly noted,” Murtha said.

E-learning vs. snow days

Before approving the calendar changes, board member Michelle Brekken asked whether it reflected any of the conversation around e-learning days versus snow days.

Board members discussed the topic in November, as the district has e-learning days built into the schedule in case of inclement weather instead of the traditional snow days of years past.

Murtha said Monday the schedule did not reflect any change in the policy, but if the board were to change the policy, the manner of the change would determine how the school calendars would be affected. He said the best course of action is to produce a calendar and then to figure out if changes need to be made based on input.

Superintendent Heidi Hahn said in November she could reach out to teachers to gauge attendance numbers and overall thoughts on the subject.

The district also sent a survey out to families last week asking for feedback on the issue.

