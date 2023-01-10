99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording

New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."

1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Forestview Middle School in Baxter, where the Brainerd School Board is meeting while the Washington Educational Service Building is under construction.
Dispatch file photo
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 10, 2023 04:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — A discussion about amendments to the Brainerd Public Schools calendar for the 2023-24 school year Monday, Jan. 9, turned into heated conversation about the name of the district’s winter break.

Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning, brought calendar changes before the School Board Monday night after an error was identified. Murtha said the published calendar for the 2023-24 school year had one too many days in the winter break and was missing a day at the end of the school year. The changes he brought forth included making Dec. 21 and May 31 student learning days to ensure the district had enough student/teacher contact hours under state statute.

DJ Dondelinger
DJ Dondelinger
Contributed

Board member DJ Dondelinger, who took the oath of office Monday night, asked when the terms Christmas and Easter were taken off the calendar and replaced with “winter break” and “spring holiday” and what the benefit is. Former board member Tom Haglin asked the same question last summer before board members approved calendars for the upcoming school years.

Murtha said Monday night the change was a result of the letter outlining the district’s commitment to equity signed in July 2021, along with the definition of inclusion as brought forth by the district’s Equity Task Force.

“The intent here was that we’re recognizing that we’re a diverse community with many different beliefs and that we wanted to make sure that we weren’t creating a condition where we were excluding someone unnecessarily from feeling a full participant in the community that’s Brainerd Public Schools,” Murtha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dondelinger asked if that meant people who didn’t celebrate Christmas felt like they didn’t get a break, but Murtha said the change simply honors the fact that not everyone celebrates Christmas.

Dondelinger then pointed to a presentation earlier in Monday’s meeting, during which district archivist John Erickson gave an overview of the district’s history in honor of this year’s 150th anniversary of Brainerd Public Schools.

“I find it unusual, Tim — or Mr. Murtha — that John (Erickson) just sat over there and showed us 150 years of history and all the things we have to be proud of about Brainerd, and for some strange reason, we find it important enough to bother the people that pay the taxes in this community to take this off the schedule,” Dondelinger said. “... I think it’s a nothing burger. I don’t think you’ve accomplished anything except upset people.”

With the district’s enrollment having fallen in recent years, Dondelinger said this issue is one that needs to be addressed.

“I don’t think it’s worth arguing about tonight, but I wanted to bring it up, and I think it’s something that’ll be coming up in the future, and I think it’s worth talking about,” Dondelinger said. “We’re a Christian country, built on Christian values — we may not be today — I’m not saying everyone’s a Christian, but if you and I took a job in Saudi Arabia, we probably wouldn’t be upset that Christmas wasn’t on the schedule. If we were in Israel, I don’t think it’d be upsetting that Christmas wasn’t on the calendar. And that’s just what this country was built on.”

Dondelinger said he thinks these kinds of things are holding the district back.

“Duly noted,” Murtha said.

E-learning vs. snow days

Before approving the calendar changes, board member Michelle Brekken asked whether it reflected any of the conversation around e-learning days versus snow days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Board members discussed the topic in November, as the district has e-learning days built into the schedule in case of inclement weather instead of the traditional snow days of years past.

Read more
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees
The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year
The School Board is expected to choose a consultant after all the new board members are sworn in at the beginning of the year.
December 18, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board approves 2.5% final levy increase
No one spoke during the public hearing on the property tax levy Monday, Dec. 12.
December 15, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ward, Brekken swearing in
Local
School Board swears in new members, bids farewell to others
John Ward and Michelle Brekken took the oath of office, while Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance said goodbye during their last meeting.
December 13, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Salvation Army donations
Local
Brainerd students donate to Salvation Army
Students from elementary schools in Brainerd, Baxter and Nisswa dropped off donations Tuesday, Dec. 6.
December 11, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
23267-10 Kevin Boyles (1).jpg
Columns
Guest Opinion: Many thanks to directors Black Lance, Haglin and Nelson
Each is an example of servant leadership, in three very different styles.
December 10, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Boyles | Brainerd School Board member
Conner Erickson returns home
Local
Conner comes home: Brainerd turns out to wish injured Warrior well
He could be seen waving out of the sunroof of their car, smiling from ear to ear as he passed by everyone who came out to support him.
December 09, 2022 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Students and adults unloading donations.
Local
Brainerd Public Schools drops off donations, klick! Photo Gallery
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com
December 08, 2022 09:06 AM
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The truth
One does not build by destroying; one would think more have learned this is the last year.
December 07, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Deb Halsted
Conner Erickson
Local
Injured BHS football player coming home
Conner Erickson's family is inviting the community to give the 17-year-old a warm welcome as he returns to Brainerd for the first time since Sept. 9, 2022.
December 06, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The people have voted
The people have voted and have made their decisions as to who best represents them on the Brainerd School Board, so let all of those newly-elected people make this decision on the strategic plan.
December 03, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Dan Lane
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Why spend the money?
Based on the financial straits the Brainerd School District is currently experiencing, it would be better for everyone if the district were shopping for a consultant to assist them with a fiscal plan, not a strategic plan.
December 03, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Olson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Wait on a decision
The School District should delay selecting a firm for the district’s strategic plan as is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, during the school board meeting.
November 30, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Bob and Sandi Colbenson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Lack of transparency
The school district currently has a strategic plan in place! What is wrong with the current plan? Have any potential deficiencies in the current plan been identified?
November 30, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Dottie Smith
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Strategic plan
Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?
November 30, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Tony Bauer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Strategic plan
Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?
November 26, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Tony Bauer
Students cutting ribbon for Lincoln Ed. Center
Local
School staff, students dedicate new Lincoln Education Center
The new Lincoln Education Center is housed in the remodeled south campus building at Brainerd High School.
November 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Colored turkey art
Local
Turkey talk: Kids give tips for cooking Thanksgiving turkey
Elementary students from schools in Nisswa, Baxter and Brainerd wrote out their instructions for this year's Thanksgiving meal.
November 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Winter shot of the Washington Educational Services Building
Local
School Board updates layout for Washington building remodel
The last of the 2018 referendum building projects is underway and set to wrap up next August.
November 21, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board members discuss around a table in the boardroom
Local
Should Brainerd’s School Board have 7 members? Pros, cons of odd number weighed
Brainerd has six members on its School Board right now but could increase to seven with a ballot question.
November 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
New Lincoln Education Center
Local
Community invited to ribbon-cutting for new Lincoln Education Center
The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
November 18, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Brainerd School Board to hear 2 proposals for strategic plan
Brainerd School Board members will hear presentations from the Minnesota School Boards Association and PartnerED next month before choosing one firm to lead the strategic planning efforts.
November 16, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School board members sit around a table
Local
Bringing back snow days? Brainerd school board talks inclement weather learning
Board members and district staff discussed the pros and cons of e-learning days versus snow days.
November 15, 2022 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Student sits in choir room
News
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Knack for singing is natural for senior
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Cadence Porisch.
November 14, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
School Board members sit around a table.
Local
Should the School Board have a primary? Candidates, members weigh in
After 16 candidates competed for the five seats on this year's ballot for Brainerd School Board, some brought up the idea of a primary.
November 13, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Veterans program at Baxter Elementary School.
Local
Baxter kids celebrate veterans
Third graders sang patriotic songs to honor those who served.
November 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer
Local
Brainerd School Board: Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer lead 4-year race
DJ Dondelinger, Randy Heidmann and Sarah Speer were the top three vote-getters out of a pool of seven.
November 09, 2022 02:49 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
John Ward and Michelle Brekken
Local
Brainerd School Board: Ward, Brekken earn 2-year seats
John Ward and Michelle Brekken have won the race for the two special two-year seats on the Brainerd School Board.
November 09, 2022 02:44 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Vanessa Anderson with violin
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior revels in sound of violin
Vanessa Anderson is the first violin in the Brainerd High School Chamber Orchestra.
November 07, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Vote for Stimac, Owen, Dondelinger, Smith and Stanek
They will bring a fresh look to our district’s current situation and are each in it for the right reason, our children’s best interests.
November 05, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Susanna Lamusga and Britni Robertson

Murtha said Monday the schedule did not reflect any change in the policy, but if the board were to change the policy, the manner of the change would determine how the school calendars would be affected. He said the best course of action is to produce a calendar and then to figure out if changes need to be made based on input.

Superintendent Heidi Hahn said in November she could reach out to teachers to gauge attendance numbers and overall thoughts on the subject.

The district also sent a survey out to families last week asking for feedback on the issue.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: ISD 181 BRAINERDEDUCATIONBRAINERD SCHOOL BOARDBRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.