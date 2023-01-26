City aims for thorough street cleaning with snow emergency

BRAINERD — If Brainerd residents noticed equipment out in full force plowing snow Wednesday, Jan. 25, it was because the city declared a snow emergency to clean up remnants of snow left over on the streets from previous storms.

It's been a snowy winter to date and due to the amount of snow along parking lanes and shoulders throughout many of the routes, the city declared a snow emergency to perform a thorough street cleaning Tuesday and Wednesday.

All vehicles plowed around were to be issued a $25 parking citation. Vehicles not moved within 48 hours of being plowed around were to be towed at the owner’s expense.

Visit ci.brainerd.mn.us/182/Snow-Emergencies to see maps for parking restrictions when a snow emergency is declared.

