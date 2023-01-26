STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

City aims for thorough street cleaning with snow emergency

It's been a snowy winter to date and due to the amount of snow along parking lanes and shoulders throughout many of the routes, the city declared a snow emergency.

Road grader plowing snow
A city of Brainerd road grader plows snow Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, on Willow Street in south Brainerd during a snow emergency. "Slim Grady," as the piece of equipment was dubbed in a 2021 naming contest, contributed to the city's effort conduct a more thorough cleaning of streets because of the amount of snow in parking lanes and on shoulders.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 05:57 AM
BRAINERD — If Brainerd residents noticed equipment out in full force plowing snow Wednesday, Jan. 25, it was because the city declared a snow emergency to clean up remnants of snow left over on the streets from previous storms.

It's been a snowy winter to date and due to the amount of snow along parking lanes and shoulders throughout many of the routes, the city declared a snow emergency to perform a thorough street cleaning Tuesday and Wednesday.

All vehicles plowed around were to be issued a $25 parking citation. Vehicles not moved within 48 hours of being plowed around were to be towed at the owner’s expense.

Visit ci.brainerd.mn.us/182/Snow-Emergencies to see maps for parking restrictions when a snow emergency is declared.

