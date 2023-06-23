City looks at options to calm north Brainerd intersection

BRAINERD — Brainerd officials are looking into traffic calming measures at a north Brainerd intersection at the request of a resident.

The intersection in question is at North 10th and Ivy streets, just north of the Franklin Arts Center. There are stop signs on Ivy Street for east/west traffic but none on North 10th Street for those going north and south. A hill on the north/south approach is concerning for nearby resident Kyle Amundson, along with the speed of traffic.

“Anybody who’s familiar with that neighborhood knows that people drive too fast on there,” Amundson told the City Council’s Safety and Public Works Committee during their meeting Tuesday, June 20.

While the road isn’t necessarily a major thoroughfare, it can at times be used as a shortcut between north and northeast Brainerd to avoid Washington Street, and Mayor Dave Badeaux pointed out it will likely see even more traffic in a few years. Washington Street is set to be reconstructed in 2026-27, and some left turns will be eliminated, meaning North 10th street will become more of an artery, Badeaux said.

After looking into the issue, City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn said the intersection does not warrant a stop sign. Other options he considered were a blind intersection sign, a 30 mph sign or flexible delineators in the middle of the road to slow down traffic.

The area does not meet criteria for a blind intersection sign, Dehn said, and a speed limit sign likely would not be effective.

“If there are drivers exceeding the speed limit through that intersection, they are likely aware of the 30 mile an hour speed limit, and the additional sign would likely not result in compliance,” Dehn said.

Flexible delineators — posts installed in the middle of the road — would prevent left turns, and with driveway approaches nearby, Dehn said they would not be able to be placed far enough out from the intersection to really impact speeds.

Mike O’Day, chair of the Safety and Public Works Committee, said another option mentioned by police staff was a digital speed sign, which shows drivers their speed as they drive by. Unsure of the cost, Dehn said it could be in the range of $3,000-4,000, plus the cost of installation.

The council directed Dehn to get quotes for a sign of that nature just to get an idea of the actual cost.

“I don’t want to put an end to the conversation and say ‘no’ to all this and just say there’s nothing we can do about it,” O’Day said. “I think there’s still something we can do about it. I think we just haven’t found the answer yet.”

Dehn is expected to bring those quotes to the next City Council meeting.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .