City of Brainerd to distribute free bottled water Saturday, Aug. 12
This distribution is for BPU customers only and each vehicle will receive one case of bottled water and 1 gallon jug of water.
BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Utilities will be providing free bottled water for Brainerd residents in response to the recent advisory to boil water .
Brainerd Public Utlities issued the advisory Thursday night, stating Brainerd’s water was contaminated with total coliform bacteria. City water should be boiled before drinking, brushing teeth or food preparation to avoid getting sick.
Saturday, Aug. 12, BPU will provide free bottled water for Brainerd residents from 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies last, at the Brainerd City Hall parking lot, 501 Laurel St.
Drivers are asked to access the distribution point by driving on Front Street and using the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union entrance and continuing straight through the credit union’s parking lot to drive on the east side of City Hall. Vehicles will exit on Laurel Street.
The City Hall parking lot will be solely designated for the distribution and the access from Laurel Street will be an exit only.
Baxter is not affected by the boil water advisory.
Next steps
Brainerd’s water distribution system will be chlorinated for 24 hours and retested. BPU reports it hopes to have the issue resolved by Monday.
While Brainerd Public Utilities pointed to July 27 as a possible date of contamination, the exact date and location wasn’t known because the city has numerous construction projects taking place throughout the city.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people in a boil water advisory to use bottled water or boiled water for drinking, food preparation or cooking and for pets. Water for cleaning surfaces should be bottled or boiled or disinfected with bleach.
CDC recommendations for boil water advisory
- Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.
- Pets can also get sick from the same germs so pets should get bottled or boiled water that has cooled to be able to drink
- Do not use tap water even if filtered at home or by a pitcher with a water filter.
- In many cases, tap water can be used for hand washing or bathing, but scrub hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and rinse under running water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol.
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to the water line such as ice and water from the refrigerator.
- Tap water can be used for bathing or showering but individuals should be careful not to swallow any water. For bathing babies and young children, the CDC reports parents or caregivers should consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
- For washing dishes, a household dishwasher should be generally safe to use if the final rinse is at least 150 degrees or there is a sanitizing cycle. To wash dishes by hand, use hot water and in a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak washed and rinsed dishes in the disinfected water for at least one minute. Let dished air dry completely before using, or use disposable options.
- It is safe to do laundry as usual.
