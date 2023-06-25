City officials support mailbox concerns in north Brainerd

BRAINERD — Whether mail will be held for some north Brainerd residents who don’t put mailboxes up by Saturday, June 24, is still unknown.

A postal employee in Baxter who didn’t give their name told the Dispatch last week mail would not be held for residents who fail to erect curbside mailboxes after receiving a letter from the post office instructing them to do so, but no one has confirmed that statement on the record.

Brainerd city officials are getting involved by sending a letter to the postmaster regarding the issue, hoping to provide clarity for concerned residents.

“As a resident of north Brainerd, I fully support your guys' concerns,” Mayor Dave Badeaux told those who attended the last City Council meeting Tuesday, June 20.

Krista Soukup, president of the Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association, spoke on behalf of her neighborhood Tuesday night.

“Since the letter, we’ve had several neighbors responding to and communicating to our board about their dissatisfaction with this decision,” she said.

A letter sent from the United States Postal Service to some north Brainerd residents threatened to hold mail if mailboxes were not moved to the curb by June 24.

Houses in north Brainerd typically have mailboxes or mail slots directly on the house, or mailboxes standing close to the house in the yard. Moving them all to the curb brings concerns about elderly residents having to walk farther out to get their mail; on-street parking, as garage space is limited the area; snow removal, as there are many snow emergency routes near the hospital; and aesthetics in a historic neighborhood.

Residents’ attempts to contact Brainerd Postmaster Norman Jones, who signed all the letters, were not successful.

“We did talk to our post carrier, who said he has nothing to do with it, and he was just told to hold the mail,” Soukup said. “... The postmaster letter said we were to talk to our mail carrier if we had concerns. The mail carrier said, ‘I am not that person to do that. I have no say on this. I’m just supposed to hold your mail.’”

But with only some residents receiving letters, and letters not always going to every house on the same street, how the carrier would know whose mail to hold is unclear, as is the reason for only some receiving the letter in the first place.

“We have a lot of confusion,” Soukup said. “We need some answers and are looking to City Council for some support in understanding this better.”

The city’s legal counsel has informed officials the city does not have any jurisdiction over mailbox placement. The only aspect the city could regulate would be how the mailboxes look through a mailbox policy, if they chose. No such policy is present in Brainerd right now.

There might, however, still be some legal concerns.

Since the Dispatch’s June 17 story on the issue, two mail carriers — one in Ohio and one who did not give a location — reached out to say the post office is not allowed to change the mode of delivery without consent from residents.

The USPS Postal Operations Manual states: “Where there is no homeowners’ association or other property management company with authority to request a conversion on behalf of the owners, residents, or the community, customer signatures must be obtained prior to any conversion. In single-family housing areas … where the residences and lots are owned, each owner must agree to the conversion in writing. Owners who do not agree must be allowed to retain their current mode of delivery.”

When reached for comment, an employee at the Brainerd Post Office annex building in Baxter answered a few questions before refusing to identify themselves or give any more information to a Dispatch reporter. The reporter was told to talk with Postmaster Jones, who said he could not talk to the media.

Eric Brademan, a regional manager of post office operations, forwarded the Dispatch on to Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a postal service corporate communications spokesperson for Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Abdul-Razzaaq acknowledged receipt of an email inquiry from the Dispatch and said Thursday, June 22, he was working toward a timely response.A further response did not come before Friday’s print deadline.

City support

“We may not be able to do anything; however, good communication is always preferred,” Mayor Badeaux said Tuesday. “And I read the letter, and the letter is very confusing. … We’ll figure it out. We’ll send a letter, and we’ll try to get something hammered out as best as possible.”

Badeaux said he agreed with many of Soukup’s concerns.

“It’s not just an issue of having a mailbox that is accessible to the road,” he said. “We use three slots on the street at our own house. The garbage every week is an issue. … Snow is an issue. It does create a hardship, and especially with the elderly population that is in north Brainerd. I feel your concerns, and we will address those.”

The council agreed Badeaux’s letter to the postmaster should also be sent to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith and Congressman Pete Stauber.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .