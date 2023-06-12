City to design roundabout for South 6th, Willow streets

BRAINERD — As lakes area residents get used to new roundabouts popping up in Brainerd and throughout the county, they can look forward to one more.

The intersection of South Sixth and Willow streets in Brainerd will see a roundabout in 2025. Brainerd City Council members accepted a bid from Short Elliott Hendrickson during their meeting Monday, June 5, for engineering and design services for the project.

Vehicles drive through the intersection of South Sixth Street and Willow Street on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The bid is for $387,511.20 and was not quite the lowest of the four received but scored the highest when staff members took several factors into consideration, according to Jessie Dehn, city engineer/public works director.

Factors included project understanding, qualifications and experience, cost and work plan. The cost is about 40% of the scoring weight. Dehn told the council’s Safety and Public Works Committee SEH’s proposal scored higher among three staff members than the other bids, even though it was roughly $12,000 higher than the Bolton & Menk proposal.

“From my perspective, they had a really experienced staff they’re proposing to put on the project, a good solid work plan and a lot of experience with, not only projects in this area, but projects of this type, so we thought that they were well-qualified for this project,” Dehn said.

The city received $750,000 in Highway Safety Improvement Program grant funding for the project. Generally the Minnesota Department of Transportation shares in the cost of projects like this, Dehn said, so they’re expected to share about 50% of the project cost.

The project will be completed in 2025 to allow for higher volumes of traffic while Highway 210/Washington Street is reconstructed in 2026-27.

During the full council meeting that night, Council President Kelly Bevans brought up the fact council members asked for traffic control measures at this intersection years ago but were shot down by MnDOT.

The request for a stoplight came when the street was being reconstructed in 2018, but MnDOT officials said at the time traffic patterns at the intersection did not warrant any sort of signals.

“In the years that MnDOT has consistently balked at putting any kind of traffic control at this intersection, including when they spent millions of dollars of tax dollars just recently on that road, part of the their consistent complaint has been right-of-way expense, and I would really like to know — to make sure that when we talk to MnDOT that they understand that expectations are that they’re going to participate in that as well, since we could’ve done this two years ago when the road was all torn up,” Bevans said.

“Kelly, are you telling me that at the time that road was constructed we recommended that some kind of signal or something was put into that place?” Mayor Dave Badeaux asked facetiously.

“I am,” Bevans said. “… It’s a crazy world.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .