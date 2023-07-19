City to repair Mississippi washout

BRAINERD — Brainerd officials are working to fix a washout on the bank of the Mississippi River.

Jessie Dehn, city engineer/public works director, told the City Council during its meeting Monday, July 17, there was a significant washout adjacent to Southwest Fourth Street, just north of the May Street intersection in recent weeks. Dehn said staff determined the storm sewer outfall failed, leading to the washout of the riverbank and bluff and a considerable amount of sand getting in the river. The outfall is the location where discharges occur.

The washout on the bluff is about 20 feet tall and 15 feet wide.

City staff met with officials from the Department of Natural Resources, who Dehn said are also concerned about the amount of sand washing into the river. Because of the complexities of the project and the need to coordinate with the DNR and Army Corps of Engineers, and with engineering staff busy with other projects, Dehn requested hiring a consulting engineer to perform a survey of the washout area and design the necessary repairs.

“With the conditions of the river levels being incredibly low and the potential for future washing out of the slope and the sands going into the river, staff is hoping to complete the repairs as soon as possible — before this fall, if at all possible,” Dehn said.

While staff could solicit bids from various consulting firms for the work, Dehn said that would likely push the project out to 2024.

“At that time staff is concerned about the river levels and the ability to perform that work or the cost to do so under the higher river levels,” he said.

He suggested the council authorize staff to directly solicit a contract proposal from an engineering firm to begin the process as soon as possible. Council members agreed, and Dehn said he believes he can get the ball rolling in a couple days and hopes a contractor can begin the work in early to mid-September.

The highlighted area indicates the approximate location of the washout adjacent to Southwest Fourth Street, just north of the May Street intersection. Map BrainerdDispatch.com / Crow Wing County GIS

He estimates the cost for the project to be around $150,000 to $200,000.

“There’s quite a considerable amount of sand out in the river,” Dehn said. “It won’t be very easy for a contractor to access it. It’s a very steep slope, so it’s going to cost a little bit for getting the equipment down there to be able to move that. The repair itself is actually not too terribly complicated. There’s a lot of fill that has to go in there in the repair, but it’s the slow work of having to get down there, work in the river. There’s going to be some permitting with the DNR as well as the Army Corps, so there’s a lot of little things that go in there.”

Dehn suggested the council use the city’s stormwater fund to pay for the repairs.

“I actually went and took a look at this just to see the size of it,” council member Mike O’Day said, “and it’s pretty massive, and it is getting closer and closer to the street.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .