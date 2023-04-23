99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Civil Air Patrol cadet and Pierz student Nordica Dodge receives Outstanding Cadet of the Year

Dodge was honored at the April 14 Air and Space Forces Association Rawlings Chapter awards banquet at University of St. Thomas.

A Minnesota Civil Air Patrol cadet receives an award.
Cadet 2nd Lt. Nordica Dodge, center, Crow Wing Composite Squadron is congratulated by Brig. Gen. Bernie Skoch, retired U.S. Air Force, and Col. Roman Hund, retired U.S. Air Force, upon receiving the AFA chapter award.
Contributed / Cadet 2nd Lt. B. Greshowak
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

PIERZ — Pierz Healy High School junior Nordica Dodge was one of four Minnesota Civil Air Patrol cadets to receive the Outstanding Cadet of the Year award at the April 14 Air and Space Forces Association Rawlings Chapter awards banquet at University of St. Thomas.

Dodge has been a member of Civil Air Patrol for six years and is the daughter of Ken and Heike Dodge of Little Falls.

Crow Wing Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol meets Monday evenings at their facility at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

