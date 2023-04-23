Civil Air Patrol cadet and Pierz student Nordica Dodge receives Outstanding Cadet of the Year

PIERZ — Pierz Healy High School junior Nordica Dodge was one of four Minnesota Civil Air Patrol cadets to receive the Outstanding Cadet of the Year award at the April 14 Air and Space Forces Association Rawlings Chapter awards banquet at University of St. Thomas.

Dodge has been a member of Civil Air Patrol for six years and is the daughter of Ken and Heike Dodge of Little Falls.

Crow Wing Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol meets Monday evenings at their facility at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.