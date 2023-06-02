Class of 2035 kicks off summer with Kinderfriend Day

BRAINERD — The class of 2035 is one step closer to graduation.

Twelve more years of schooling are in front of them, but kindergarten is now a memory.

The kindergartners from public and private schools in Brainerd, Baxter and Nisswa joined a whole generation of students before them as they celebrated Kinderfriend Day Thursday, June 1, on Adamson Field at Brainerd High School.

Now in its 36th year, the annual event is a day for kindergartners from all local schools to come together, march to “Pomp and Circumstance,” celebrate the past year and have all sorts of fun with songs and games.

Clad in oversized T-shirts spanning all the colors of the rainbow, the kids waved excitedly to family and friends while walking around the track.

Harrison Elementary School students Kolt Glass and Mercedes Simon led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance, just before the group broke out in song.

“What we’re giving to the kids is that one last day of lasting memories and impressions — the last time you’re gonna be with the kids that you’ve been with all year,” former Brainerd Public Schools principal Cathy Nault said. “But then you get to see the whole expansion of what your graduating class is going to look like.”

Nault, who previously served as principal at Harrison and Riverside elementary schools, was one of the masterminds behind Kinderfriend Day all those years ago. Now retired, she was in the bleachers Thursday, watching from afar for the first time.

It was a special year for her, as her grandson, Jack, walked out onto the field with his class from Baxter Elementary School.

“Surreal — it really is,” she said while watching the festivities. “It’s wonderful. It’s bringing back tons of memories.”

When dreaming up the event in 1986, Nault never would have imagined seeing her own grandson partake in the celebration so many years later.

“It’s absolutely a gift,” she said.

Looking out on the groups of students in red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, Nault noted the symbolism of the varying colors.

“Everybody brings something different with them — their personalities,” she said. “So that’s why we have all the different colors.”

It’s one last memory of kindergarten that Nault said she’s so glad the school district has allowed to continue over the years.

As the students looked back on their year, they recalled learning “a bunch of fun stuff,” including facts about bugs and penguins, which were especially memorable for some.

“There is no year like kindergarten,” Baxter Elementary Principal Tammy Stellmach said as she addressed the crowd Thursday. “So many firsts, so many friends, so much new learning and so many opportunities. This event today is intended to pull this class together. They will stand here again as Brainerd Public Schools high school seniors as the class of 2035.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .