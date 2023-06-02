99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Class of 2035 kicks off summer with Kinderfriend Day

Kindergartners from several schools came together for the 36th annual event.

Kindergarteners play with a parachute.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Today at 6:45 AM

BRAINERD — The class of 2035 is one step closer to graduation.

Twelve more years of schooling are in front of them, but kindergarten is now a memory.

Read more

The kindergartners from public and private schools in Brainerd, Baxter and Nisswa joined a whole generation of students before them as they celebrated Kinderfriend Day Thursday, June 1, on Adamson Field at Brainerd High School.

Now in its 36th year, the annual event is a day for kindergartners from all local schools to come together, march to “Pomp and Circumstance,” celebrate the past year and have all sorts of fun with songs and games.

Clad in oversized T-shirts spanning all the colors of the rainbow, the kids waved excitedly to family and friends while walking around the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Elementary School students Kolt Glass and Mercedes Simon led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance, just before the group broke out in song.

Two kindergarteners holding an American flag lead the Pledge of Allegiance up front at a microphone held by a teacher, More kindergartners in the background follow along.
1/117: Harrison Elementary School kindergartners Mercedes Simon and Kolt Glass lead the Pledge of Allegiance during Kinderfriend Day Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
Kids get misted with water by a teacher with a water bottle to keep cool.
2/117: Baxter Elementary School Principal Tammy Stellmach mists kids with water to keep them cool during Kinderfriend Day Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
A kid runs across a field with an exercise ball. Classmates and volunteers in the background.
3/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
Students stand and sing. Teachers help lead in the front.
4/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
Kindergarteners play with a parachute.
5/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
6/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
7/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
8/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
9/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
10/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
11/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
12/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
13/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
14/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
15/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
16/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
17/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
18/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
19/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
20/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
21/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
22/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
23/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
24/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
25/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
26/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
27/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
28/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
29/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
30/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
31/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
32/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
33/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
34/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
35/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
36/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
37/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
38/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
39/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
40/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
41/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
42/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
43/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
44/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
45/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
46/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
47/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
48/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
49/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
50/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
51/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
52/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
53/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
54/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
55/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
56/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
57/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
58/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
59/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
60/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
61/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
62/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
63/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
64/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
65/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
66/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
67/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
68/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
69/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
70/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
71/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
72/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
73/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
74/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
75/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
76/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
77/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
78/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
79/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
80/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
81/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
82/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
83/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
84/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
85/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
86/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
87/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
88/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
89/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
90/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
91/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
92/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
93/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
94/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
95/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
96/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
97/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
98/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
99/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
100/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
101/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
102/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
103/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
104/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
105/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
106/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
107/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
108/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
109/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
110/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
111/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
112/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
113/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
114/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
115/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
116/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.
117/117: The class of 2035 celebrates Kinderfriend Day on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Brainerd High School's Adamson Field.

“What we’re giving to the kids is that one last day of lasting memories and impressions — the last time you’re gonna be with the kids that you’ve been with all year,” former Brainerd Public Schools principal Cathy Nault said. “But then you get to see the whole expansion of what your graduating class is going to look like.”

Nault, who previously served as principal at Harrison and Riverside elementary schools, was one of the masterminds behind Kinderfriend Day all those years ago. Now retired, she was in the bleachers Thursday, watching from afar for the first time.

It was a special year for her, as her grandson, Jack, walked out onto the field with his class from Baxter Elementary School.

“Surreal — it really is,” she said while watching the festivities. “It’s wonderful. It’s bringing back tons of memories.”

When dreaming up the event in 1986, Nault never would have imagined seeing her own grandson partake in the celebration so many years later.

“It’s absolutely a gift,” she said.

Looking out on the groups of students in red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, Nault noted the symbolism of the varying colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody brings something different with them — their personalities,” she said. “So that’s why we have all the different colors.”

It’s one last memory of kindergarten that Nault said she’s so glad the school district has allowed to continue over the years.

As the students looked back on their year, they recalled learning “a bunch of fun stuff,” including facts about bugs and penguins, which were especially memorable for some.

“There is no year like kindergarten,” Baxter Elementary Principal Tammy Stellmach said as she addressed the crowd Thursday. “So many firsts, so many friends, so much new learning and so many opportunities. This event today is intended to pull this class together. They will stand here again as Brainerd Public Schools high school seniors as the class of 2035.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Today's kindergartners are the class of 2035
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Hot dogs on a flaming grill
Local
Community Outreach Day set in Fairview Township June 17
June 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News General graph
Local
Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall meeting set for June 6
June 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Josie Kappes
Prep
Softball: Warrior season comes to an end
June 01, 2023 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Christina Lusk
Minnesota
Transgender Minnesota inmate wins transfer to women's prison in settlement
June 01, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
The HyLife Foods pork processing facility is shown April 13, 2023 in Windom.
Minnesota
HyLife plant in Windom, Minnesota, to close Friday: 1,000 workers will lose jobs
June 01, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Yang / MPR News
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal