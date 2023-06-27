CLC band musicians tour Europe

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College musicians recently returned from touring Spain, France and Italy, experiencing European music, art, history, culture and cuisine.

The trip started on a hazy Saturday morning as the crew boarded a coach bus to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport for the first leg of the long-awaited trip, which was originally scheduled for 2020. The travelers waited three long COVID-19 years to set out on their journey, a grand tour designed by Band Director Jonathan Laflamme and implemented by Music Festivals and Tours Unlimited.

The group consisted of 54 musicians and their loved ones, including post-secondary education option, traditional and non-traditional music students; community members involved in musical ensembles; and high school band directors that work with CLC through the College in the Schools program.

They first landed in Barcelona and spent two days taking in the sights, sounds, tastes and experiences of southeastern Spain. On Monday, June 5, they boarded Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas from Barcelona and experienced five intervening stops across France and Italy, ending with two days in Rome, allowing for a broad range of musical, theatrical and cultural adventures for each traveler.

The multitude of highlights from travelers included: swimming in the Mediterranean, visiting the Parthenon, a guided tour of La Sagrada Familia Cathedral in Barcelona, eating French croissants and authentic carbonara, hiking from Portofino to San Fruttuoso Abbey, picturesque views of the ocean and surrounding landscape, climbing up and over a small mountain, traveling as and still being a community far from home, going on small group adventures each day then dining all together again each evening on the ship, drinking Italian red wine, hiking the cliffs in Portofino, seeing the crypts in Rome, visiting where The Man in the Iron Mask was held, church hopping, winery hopping, castle touring, visiting the Grand Prix, seeing St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican, glimpsing the Leaning Tower of Pisa, walking in the historically significant Italian cities of Florence and Genoa, visiting the Duomo in Florence, going to the beach in Nice, eating fresh seafood, seeing the opera, hearing music on the ship, experiencing formal cruise ship dining, journeying to holy sites in Italy, seeing the Roman Forum and Colosseum, singing karaoke on the ship, jamming with other musicians riding the tender boats and a bullet train, visiting Pompeii, playing at Monte Carlo, hiking in Villefranche, tasting all the variations of limoncello, having way too much gelato, bicycling through Nice, and hearing the four tenors concert on the ship.

The trip afforded those who traveled an opportunity to grow closer together and strengthen the connection of the musicians through shared and vastly new experiences.

Laflamme organized the trip in collaboration with Music Festivals and Tours Unlimited, inviting music students and community members involved in one of the 11 performance ensembles at CLC. He plans to offer this type of international experience to students every two years.

This tour was also offered for Minnesota State College credit in goal area 8. Fine arts and humanities and music educators involved in the College in the Schools program are also invited to join in the experience.

Laflamme said the opportunity to witness and participate in culture outside of north central Minnesota is a pivotal experience to support and promote the development of citizens of the world and to encourage the ability to take perspectives of those different from oneself. He believes deeply in the importance of building empathy through challenging one’s preconceived knowledge and that travel is one of the best ways to find such a challenge.

The next tour is scheduled for 2025 with a tentative itinerary of the Greek Isles.