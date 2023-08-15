Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CLC bans cannabis on school property

All Minnesota State colleges and universities are required to prohibit the use of cannabis as a condition of receiving federal assistance.

Central Lakes College exterior entrance
Central Lakes College
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:55 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College continues to be a drug and tobacco free campus amid the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

Cannabis possession, use and transport is prohibited on CLC campuses and property, thes school announced in a news release Aug. 11.

All Minnesota State colleges and universities are required to prohibit the use of cannabis as a condition of receiving federal assistance.

Providing a safe and productive environment for learning and working is a top priority at CLC, the news release stated. Student or employee violations of the policy may result in discipline.

By Dispatch staff report
