CLC bans cannabis on school property
All Minnesota State colleges and universities are required to prohibit the use of cannabis as a condition of receiving federal assistance.
BRAINERD — Central Lakes College continues to be a drug and tobacco free campus amid the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota.
Cannabis possession, use and transport is prohibited on CLC campuses and property, thes school announced in a news release Aug. 11.
Providing a safe and productive environment for learning and working is a top priority at CLC, the news release stated. Student or employee violations of the policy may result in discipline.
