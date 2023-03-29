CLC has talent

Second place winners were Alyssa Neistadt, right, and Mariia Kharytonova singing "He's Fine" by The Secret Sisters. The Central Lakes College Student Senate hosted a talent show for students on Wednesday in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes College Student Senate hosted a talent show for students on Wednesday, March 29, in the Chalberg Theatre at the Brainerd campus. Ten students took the stage to sing, play the piano and display other unique talents to their peers.

Top prizes went to:

First place ($150): Nina Nguyen singing "Tough Lover" by Christina Aguilera.

Second place ($100): Alyssa Neistadt and Mariia Kharytonova singing "He's Fine" by The Secret Sisters.

Third place ($50): Rayanne Ahmed singing "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction.

