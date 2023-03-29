99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
CLC has talent

The Central Lake College Student Senate talent show

Central Lakes College student Nina Nguyen takes first prize Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the CLC Student Senate talent show on the Chalberg Theater stage. Nguyen performed "Tough Lover" by Christina Aguilera to win the top spot.
Today at 3:04 PM
Second place winners were Alyssa Neistadt, right, and Mariia Kharytonova singing "He's Fine" by The Secret Sisters. The Central Lakes College Student Senate hosted a talent show for students on Wednesday in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.
BRAINERD — The Central Lakes College Student Senate hosted a talent show for students on Wednesday, March 29, in the Chalberg Theatre at the Brainerd campus. Ten students took the stage to sing, play the piano and display other unique talents to their peers.
Top prizes went to:
First place ($150): Nina Nguyen singing "Tough Lover" by Christina Aguilera.
Second place ($100): Alyssa Neistadt and Mariia Kharytonova singing "He's Fine" by The Secret Sisters.
Third place ($50): Rayanne Ahmed singing "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction.

Winning third place was Rayanne Ahmed, singing "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction The Central Lakes College Student Senate hosted a talent show for students on Wednesday in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
