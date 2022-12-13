CLC honored for student voter engagement

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes College Student Senate was recognized by a national coalition for its nonpartisan student voter engagement.

The Students Learn Students Vote Coalition — a nonpartisan network of more than 400 national, state and local organizations dedicated to growing the student vote — recognized CLC student leaders recently during its annual post-election gathering. The three-day event featured speaking appearances by U.S. Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education Nasser H. Paydar and Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement Hannah Bristol.

At the gathering, 11 organizations were honored for their nonpartisan efforts to make voting easier, more accessible and more equitable for college students in their communities and throughout the country.

The CLC Student Senate received the 2022 Students Learn Students Vote Award for Making Democracy Fun and Celebratory. Student leaders were honored for their work hosting a wide range of voter engagement activities in the run-up to the 2022 midterms, including mobile voter registration efforts at New Student Orientation Day, a “Rock the Vote” event featuring live music, and a “Puppy to the Polls” event that, in collaboration with a local animal rescue facility, brought puppies to campus so students could interact and take pictures with the dogs as they registered to vote.

"The Central Lakes College Student Senate has increasingly put special emphasis on educating their peers about civic responsibility and the importance of voting,” President Hara Charlier said in a news release. “They’ve approached this work with enthusiasm and passion for making our college and our communities strong and vibrant. We are very proud of these student leaders, and can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future."

Director of Student Life Erich Heppner, added, “The CLC Student Senate has a long tradition of being civically minded. Each election year, our student leaders gear up to ensure that their fellow students have every opportunity to make their voices heard. I have had the good fortune of being able to advise many phenomenal student leaders throughout eight election cycles, but none have been as collectively brilliant and hard-working as this year’s Student Senate. They deserve this recognition, and I am incredibly proud of them.”

Brainerd Student Senate President Angelina Schultz said students focused on making voting fun and creating a positive experience to turn them into lifetime voters.