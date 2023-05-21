99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CLC hosts annual truck show, meat cutting and culinary expo

Everyone is welcome to enter their diesels and gassers in the show and attendees will learn sausage grinding and stuffing techniques.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend Central Lakes College’s annual Diesel Program Truck Show 3-7 p.m. June 3 at the CLC Staples campus.

New this year, the event will also have a meat cutting and culinary demonstration from 3-5 p.m. Attendees will learn sausage grinding and stuffing techniques, as well as grilling techniques and side dishes. There will be free brats at 5 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to enter their diesels and gassers in the show. To register a truck, contact Erich at 952-807-3279.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
