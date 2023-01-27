CLC invites community to Cultural Thursday event

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College’s Cultural Thursday series presents “Civil Disobedience and the Culture of the Civil Rights Movement.”

The presentation is noon Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

Presenting will be a panel of Upward Bound Program students and staff and sociology instructor Scott Foster, who were part of a trip last summer that looked at the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The trip aimed to help participants better understand the legacy of historical and institutional racism as well as the resilience, persistence and civil disobedience of the civil rights movement. The group visited Nashville and Memphis in Tennessee, and Montgomery, Selma and Birmingham in Alabama, in less than a week.

“Join us and support the learning of our emerging student leaders while learning yourself about the realities of U.S. history and the enduring culture of the Civil Rights Movement,” organizers said in a news release.

For more information on the Cultural Thursday series, contact Jason Edens at jason.edens@clcmn.edu .