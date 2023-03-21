99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

CLC joins Education Design Lab’s National micro-pathways initiative

CLC is creating micro-pathways for its Machine Tool Technologies program and Entrepreneurship program.

CLC sign
The Central Lakes College parking lot is quiet at the Brainerd campus as it is closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. CLC announced Wednesday, April 22, it will host virtual commencement events as students and staff may not be at the campuses. Jennifer Kraus / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:51 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College announced it will design micro-pathways in its Machine Tool Technologies and Entrepreneurship programs, in partnership with the Education Design Lab, a national nonprofit that designs, implements, and scales new learning models for higher education and the future of work.

CLC is part of the Lab’s third cohort in the nationally recognized Community College Growth Engine Fund initiative that creates micro-pathways, a new class of credentials designed to accelerate economic mobility for new majority learner-earners.The third cohort — the largest to date — started with 18 colleges in February and is likely to grow to over 30 institutions by late spring.

What are micro-pathways? Co-designed with learners and employers, micro-pathways are two or more stackable credentials, including a 21st century skill micro-credential, that are flexibly delivered to be achieved within less than a year and result in a job at or above the local median wage, and start learners on the path to an associate degree.“With these stills, a student can decide to start an entry-level job or continue to a higher credential for greater upward mobility in their career,” said Mark Jonhson, CLC interim vice president of Academic and Student Affairs, in a news release. “This enables learners to engage in education and training in a way that allows them to balance work and life responsibilities. What’s exciting about this is that our industry partners play a critical role, as they provide guidance to us and to the student so that students achieve the career goals they want.”

CLC is creating micro-pathways for its Machine Tool Technologies program and Entrepreneurship program, which will lead to career opportunities that provide a family-sustaining wage and educational benefits.Minnesota community colleges joining CLC in the Community College Growth Engine Fund include Alexandria Technical and Community College, Hennepin Technical College and Saint Paul College.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
John Davis
Local
Brainerd names new police chief
March 20, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Missing Cass County boy found
March 20, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
fire-truck.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
March 20, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A rollercoaster themed St. Patrick's Day parade float.
Local
Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade lets the shenanigans roll
March 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Missing Cass County boy found
March 20, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A graphic showing the forecast for the next three days.
Weather
Spring arrives with chance of snow, rain for Brainerd lakes area
March 19, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr