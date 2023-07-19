CLC offices to close July 26
Campus buildings will remain open.
BRAINERD — Central Lakes College campus offices in Brainerd and Staples will be closed for a staff development day Wednesday, July 26. The buildings will remain open.
For questions, contact 218-855-8000 or askclc@clcmn.edu.
The students completed two years of general education and peace officer studies, and now have been through an intense eight-week training program.
So many great things are happening at each of our campuses! I encourage you to stop by and see for yourself.
National country and indie rock stars Arlo McKinley and Lera Lynn to perform at Summer Music Festival at CLC
The festival takes place July 15-16 at the outdoor West Side Tent on the Central Lakes College campus in Brainerd. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the shows at 6:30 p.m.
Students immersed themselves in the language and culture of Puerto Rico.
Camp Invention challenges children to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
Most recently, Hoehn served as the director of nursing at CLC. She replaces David Endicott, who retired recently.
Precision food production is a new program to be offered this far.
Kyla Topp earned a scholarship from the American Sign Language Honor Society.
The Central Lakes College Raiders landed four players on the All-Region 13 team.
Commencement is our favorite time of the year — it's our chance to celebrate the success of our students.
Actors Repertory Theatre’s ‘God of Carnage’ Opens June 6
Everyone is welcome to enter their diesels and gassers in the show and attendees will learn sausage grinding and stuffing techniques.
The Central Lakes College Raiders landed five players on the MCAC All-Division Central team.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted the Region 13B Tournament Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.
The Central Lakes College Clay Target Team finished its spring 2023 season.
Students from career and technical programs at the Central Lakes College Brainerd campus graduated Thursday, May 11.
The Central Lakes College Raiders were honored by the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
The MCAC honored two Central Lakes College softball players for their play last week.
Central Lakes College at Alexandria Sunday, May 7
Central Lakes College hosts Itasca Saturday, May 6
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Mesabi Range in postseason play Friday, May 5.
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced the Alexandria Technical Legend Friday, May 5.
The Bent Pine is a literary and visual arts journal published by students and staff at Central Lakes College.
Central Lakes College at Mesabi Range for a doubleheader Wednesday, May 3
CLC at St. Cloud for a doubleheader Wednesday, May 3
Angelina Schultz is one of 175 college students nationwide to be named to the Student Voting Honor Roll.
Central Lakes College at Anoka-Ramsey for a doubleheader Monday, May 1
