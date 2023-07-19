6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CLC offices to close July 26

Campus buildings will remain open.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College campus offices in Brainerd and Staples will be closed for a staff development day Wednesday, July 26. The buildings will remain open.

For questions, contact 218-855-8000 or askclc@clcmn.edu.

