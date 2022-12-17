CLC recognized - named Best College for Student Athletes

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College was named the Best For Student Athletes in 2023 by Intelligent.com, a resource for program rankings and higher education planning.

Recently released, the list compiled the Best Community Colleges in Minnesota in 2023. The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate and the online coursework delivery format.

Intelligent.com implemented a methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school on tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation and the student resources provided for online students.

CLC has a long history with a robust athletics department, CLC officials said in a news release, including teams in football, volleyball, trap shooting, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s basketball.

Visit bit.ly/3HH1ATU for the complete ranking.