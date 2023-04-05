50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
CLC reschedules Verse Like Water event

The event was postponed due to weather.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Verse Like Water event featuring Romanian-American poet Maya C. Pope, originally scheduled in February at Central Lakes College, will now take place at noon April 14 at the Chalberg Theatre.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

