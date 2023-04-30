99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

CLC schedules graduation ceremonies

Ceremonies are May 10-12 in Brainerd and Staples.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College will host commencement ceremonies May 10-12, at its Staples and Brainerd campuses.

These are ticketed events. For more information on each event, go to clcmn.edu/commencement/.

Ceremonies are as follows:

Staples campus practical nursing pinning/commencement

2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staples campus career and technical programs

5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

Brainerd campus career and technical programs

5 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Brainerd campus practical nursing pinning/commencement

2 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Brainerd campus liberal arts and sciences

5 p.m. Friday, May 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more about CLC
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Cultural Thursday presents ‘Majestic Greece’
Presenting will be CLC communications instructor Kari Frisch.
April 29, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Columns
CLC Connection: Connection matters at Central Lakes College
Central Lakes College has intentionally created a wide range of activities so that students from any background can find somewhere to belong on our campuses.
April 28, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Mary Sam and Mark Johnson | Central Lakes College
Tautges-Emma.JPG
College
College Softball: Tautges and Callahan honored by MCAC
MCAC Awards for Softball April 17-23
April 27, 2023 03:57 PM
Adam Braun
Sports
College Baseball: Raiders rough up Fergus Falls
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Fergus Falls Wednesday, April 26.
April 26, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Actors in a play.
Arts and Entertainment
‘Collected Stories,’ a play of friendship, betrayal, and identity, performs at Central Lakes College
"Collected Stories" runs Thursday through Saturday evenings from April 27 to May 6 at the Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College.
April 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Noah Cekalla
Sports
College Baseball: Raiders split with Legends
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Alexandria Technical College Monday, April 24.
April 24, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Nominees sought for Excellence in Teaching award
Nominations must be submitted by May 5 by either email or in person. To receive a nomination form, contact Dave Bissonette at david.bissonette@clcmn.edu or call 218-855-8178.
April 22, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Central Lakes College's Halle Zupan hist the ball against Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
College
College Softball: Raiders dismantle Vermilion in sweep
Central Lakes College Raiders host Vermilion for a doubleheader April 19
April 19, 2023 09:17 PM
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
Sports
College Softball: Raiders battle to a split
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Itasca Tuesday, April 18.
April 18, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ivan Villa
Sports
College Baseball: Raiders get home sweep of Fergus
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Minnesota State Fergus Falls Tuesday, April 18.
April 18, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
Sports
College Softball: Callahan honored again
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Marissa Callahan was named the pitcher of the week for the second straight week.
April 13, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tautges-Emma.JPG
College
College Softball: Raiders grab 2 wins in Blaine
Central Lakes College play three games Saturday, April 8
April 08, 2023 06:46 PM
A man in a play poses next to a fireplace.
Arts and Entertainment
‘Underneath the Lintel’ One man’s inspirational quest
Patrick Spradlin’s one-person show is April 13.
April 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC reschedules Verse Like Water event
The event was postponed due to weather.
April 05, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC recognized for student voting efforts
Central Lakes College earned distinction as a Voter Friendly Campus.
April 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
Sports
College Softball: Callahan honored by MCAC:
The Minnesota College Athletic Conference honored CLC's Marissa Callahan.
April 03, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Beau-Lepel1.jpg
College
College Baseball: Raiders grab 2 wins
Central Lakes College plays two games Sunday, April 3
April 03, 2023 03:18 PM
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
Sports
College Softball: Raiders suffer 2 losses
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Anoka-Ramsey and St. Cloud Technical Saturday, April 1.
April 02, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Julie Tesch
Local
The future of rural Minnesota is topic of April 12 Rosenmeier Forum
Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development, is the speaker.
April 02, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
College
College Softball: Raiders notch 1st win
Central Lakes College played three games Friday, March 24
March 26, 2023 04:10 PM
A Chilean boy wearing a hat.
Local
Cultural Thursday Presents ‘Lessons from Chile: 40 days and 4,000 kilometers’
CLC sociologist and photographer Gary Payne will take his audience on a visual journey through Chile’s Andean Mountain range, its coastal estuaries and its communities.
March 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News Logo
Local
Camp Invention set for this summer at CLC
The STEM camp for students in kindergarten up through sixth grade is set for July 10-14.
March 26, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC to offer music technology degree this fall
The associate of fine arts degree will allow students to transfer to programs like audio engineer, music business and sound design.
March 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dr. Athena Kildegaard
Local
Verse Like Water presents Athena Kildegaard
Kildegaard, who is visiting Central Lakes College Monday, March 27, is a Minnesota poet and director of the Honors Program at the University of Minnesota-Morris.
March 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC sign
Local
CLC joins Education Design Lab’s National micro-pathways initiative
CLC is creating micro-pathways for its Machine Tool Technologies program and Entrepreneurship program.
March 21, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tautges-Emma.JPG
Sports
College Softball: Tautges earns MCAC honors
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Emma Tautges was honored by the conference.
March 20, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Noah Cekalla
College
College Baseball: Raiders split another doubleheader
Central Lakes College vs Abbotsford for two games Thursday, March 16
March 16, 2023 09:27 PM
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
College
College Softball: Raiders end Florida trip with 2 losses
Central Lakes finishes Florida trip Wednesday, March 15
March 15, 2023 08:27 PM
Rylee Rauch
College
College Baseball: Raiders split with Lake Region State College
Central Lakes College played a doubleheader with Lake Region State College Tuesday, March 14
March 15, 2023 12:47 PM
Tautges-Emma.JPG
Sports
College Softball: Raiders close in 1, not in the other
The Central Lakes College Raiders played two games Tuesday, March 14.
March 14, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A person mowing grass.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: No Mow May not necessarily the right way
April 30, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Leslie Sher
Local
Pequot Lakes student earns Minnesota Connections Academy recognition
April 29, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Block letters spell out news for a logo
Local
Happy Hour For A Cause to benefit Relationship Safety Alliance
April 29, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Coach and player high five at third.
Prep
Athletics: Wennerstrand a Warrior in every way
April 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
2898972+crime1.jpg
Local
Officers arrest suspect in Garrison gas station robbery
April 28, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Drew Paulbeck.jpeg
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Paulbeck glad to be back on the field
April 29, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brooke Johnson
Prep
Female Area Athlete of Week: Johnson adds speed behind the plate for C-I
April 29, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom