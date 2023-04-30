CLC schedules graduation ceremonies
Ceremonies are May 10-12 in Brainerd and Staples.
BRAINERD — Central Lakes College will host commencement ceremonies May 10-12, at its Staples and Brainerd campuses.
These are ticketed events. For more information on each event, go to clcmn.edu/commencement/.
Ceremonies are as follows:
Staples campus practical nursing pinning/commencement
2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
Staples campus career and technical programs
5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Brainerd campus career and technical programs
5 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Brainerd campus practical nursing pinning/commencement
2 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Brainerd campus liberal arts and sciences
5 p.m. Friday, May 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
Presenting will be CLC communications instructor Kari Frisch.
Central Lakes College has intentionally created a wide range of activities so that students from any background can find somewhere to belong on our campuses.
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Fergus Falls Wednesday, April 26.
‘Collected Stories,’ a play of friendship, betrayal, and identity, performs at Central Lakes College
"Collected Stories" runs Thursday through Saturday evenings from April 27 to May 6 at the Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Alexandria Technical College Monday, April 24.
Nominations must be submitted by May 5 by either email or in person. To receive a nomination form, contact Dave Bissonette at david.bissonette@clcmn.edu or call 218-855-8178.
Central Lakes College Raiders host Vermilion for a doubleheader April 19
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Itasca Tuesday, April 18.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Minnesota State Fergus Falls Tuesday, April 18.
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Marissa Callahan was named the pitcher of the week for the second straight week.
Central Lakes College play three games Saturday, April 8
Patrick Spradlin’s one-person show is April 13.
Central Lakes College earned distinction as a Voter Friendly Campus.
The Minnesota College Athletic Conference honored CLC's Marissa Callahan.
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Anoka-Ramsey and St. Cloud Technical Saturday, April 1.
Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development, is the speaker.
Central Lakes College played three games Friday, March 24
CLC sociologist and photographer Gary Payne will take his audience on a visual journey through Chile’s Andean Mountain range, its coastal estuaries and its communities.
The STEM camp for students in kindergarten up through sixth grade is set for July 10-14.
The associate of fine arts degree will allow students to transfer to programs like audio engineer, music business and sound design.
Kildegaard, who is visiting Central Lakes College Monday, March 27, is a Minnesota poet and director of the Honors Program at the University of Minnesota-Morris.
CLC is creating micro-pathways for its Machine Tool Technologies program and Entrepreneurship program.
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Emma Tautges was honored by the conference.
Central Lakes College vs Abbotsford for two games Thursday, March 16
Central Lakes finishes Florida trip Wednesday, March 15
Central Lakes College played a doubleheader with Lake Region State College Tuesday, March 14
The Central Lakes College Raiders played two games Tuesday, March 14.
ADVERTISEMENT