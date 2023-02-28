99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CLC sees progress with student success grants

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
February 28, 2023 05:00 PM

BRAINERD — It’s been nearly four years since Central Lakes College was awarded a $3 million, five-year grant from the Department of Education to further its student success efforts. The grant enabled CLC to implement Raider Connect Services, which consists of four Raider Connect Coaches, who, through one-on-one coaching relationships, support students in reaching their academic and career goals. To date, 605 students have been served by the college’s Raider Connect Services.

These coaches are experienced professionals, committed to helping students succeed. In this pursuit, they employ Check & Connect student intervention strategies, developed by the University of Minnesota for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Department of Education awarded the grant to both institutions in order to study the impact of these strategies at the college level, and CLC was the only college in the country to be awarded this type of immersive grant.

“The partnership with the University of Minnesota has been extremely collaborative. Our team from CLC meets regularly with the UMN team to review practices and data. We’ve all been very pleased with the results so far,” said Paul Preimesberger, dean of enrollment management and student success at CLC, in a news release.

Eileen Klemm, Check & Connect National Training director at the University of Minnesota, added, “We have learned so much from each other throughout this process about how best to adapt Check & Connect to the community college environment.”

Data collected so far suggests the model is working. The semester-to-semester retention rate is 12% stronger among students who use Raider Connect Services. Furthermore, these students registered for more credits and earned more credits than their counterparts who didn’t use Raider Connect Services.

“This is really exciting,” Preimesberger said. “These results demonstrate that these practices help college students — of all backgrounds — succeed in their pursuit of a degree, diploma or certificate. These students know that their investment in a college education is paying off.”

By the numbers

Fall to spring retention: 12% stronger.

Cohort in Raider Connect Services: 78.8%.

Cohort not in Raider Connect Services: 66.4%.

Average credits registered Year 1: About 3 credits more registered on average in first year.

Cohort in Raider Connect Services: 23.97 credits.

Cohort not in Raider Connect Services: 20.98 credits.

Average credits earned Year 1: About 2.5 more credits earned on average in first year.

Cohort in Raider Connect Services: 16.22 credits.

Cohort not in Raider Connect Services: 13.72 credits.

By Dispatch staff report
