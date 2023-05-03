99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
CLC student honored by ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

Angelina Schultz is one of 175 college students nationwide to be named to the Student Voting Honor Roll.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:53 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College student Angelina Schultz was named to the Student Voting Honor Roll this week by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

She is one of 175 college students nationwide to receive this honor.

ALL IN’s Student Voting Honor Roll recognizes college students at participating campuses who have gone above and beyond to advance nonpartisan student voter registration, education and turnout efforts in their communities.

Schultz serves as Brainerd campus Student Senate president and has been a leader in increasing student civic engagement. She planned events to encourage students to register to vote and participate in the democratic process.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Last year’s midterm elections saw one of the highest youth voter turnouts in a midterm election in the last 40 years — an estimated 23% of young people ages 18 to 29 turned out to vote. The Honor Roll highlights students who played a critical role in driving voter registration, education and turnout on their campuses. The diverse group of honorees spans 39 states, including 35 students at minority-serving institutions and 23 students at community colleges.

“This year’s honorees played a crucial part in registering and empowering student voters ahead of last year’s midterm elections, resulting in historic turnout among young voters. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is honored to celebrate hundreds of student leaders encouraging nonpartisan democratic engagement across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, in a news release. “These students organized voter registration drives, coordinated campus-wide voter engagement resources and brought polling locations to their campuses. We are excited to watch these students continue to change the world.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. With the support of the ALL IN staff, campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge engages more than 9.8 million students from 965 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

