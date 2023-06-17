Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CLC student wins sign language scholarship

Kyla Topp earned a scholarship from the American Sign Language Honor Society.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College student Kyara Topp was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the American Sign Language Honor Society.

Topp was one of four students nationwide to receive this prestigious honor. The scholarships are awarded to students who have demonstrated a deep passion for ASL and their commitment to advancing ASL education.

The ASLHS Student Scholarships aim to encourage and empower ASL learners, fostering a community that celebrates their accomplishments. These scholarships provide financial assistance to deserving students, enabling them to further their education and contribute to the ASL community.

