CLC student wins sign language scholarship

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College student Kyara Topp was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the American Sign Language Honor Society.
Topp was one of four students nationwide to receive this prestigious honor. The scholarships are awarded to students who have demonstrated a deep passion for ASL and their commitment to advancing ASL education.
The ASLHS Student Scholarships aim to encourage and empower ASL learners, fostering a community that celebrates their accomplishments. These scholarships provide financial assistance to deserving students, enabling them to further their education and contribute to the ASL community.
