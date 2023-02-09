CLC to host winter concert
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the Central Lakes College Music Department’s Winter Chamber Ensembles Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd Campus.
The concert will feature the woodwind, bass and percussion ensembles and will also be livestreamed at bit.ly/3llo4AD .
Tickets are $5. CLC students get in for free.
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Cloquet to face Fond du Lac Tribal College.
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Samantha Quigley named player of the week.
A celebration event will be Sept. 11 in St. Cloud.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Rainy River Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Rainy River Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Hibbing Friday, Feb. 3.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Gogebic Community College Friday, Feb. 3.
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Itasca Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Grand Rapids Saturday, Jan. 28.
Presenting will be a panel of Upward Bound Program students and staff and Sociology instructor Scott Foster, who were part of a trip last summer that looked at the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
The college is also responsible for 1,482 jobs.
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Ely to face Vermilion.
Kohls has shot news, sporting events and artistic photos for the Brainerd Dispatch for more than 47 years.
The Central Lakes College Raiders landed six student-athletes on Elite Team
The forum is titled “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Getting it Right for Minnesota.”
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Gogebic Community College Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Central Lakes College at Mesabi Range Jan. 21
The Central Lakes College Raiders's Anthony Burch was honored by MCAC.
Central Lakes College hosts Northland Jan. 18
Central Lakes College hosts Northland Jan. 18
Central Lakes College hosts Itasca Saturday, Jan. 14
Central Lakes hosts Itasca Saturday, Jan. 14
Central Lakes hosts Fond du Lac Jan. 11
Maintaining academic programs and keeping tuition affordable is critical to CRMC’s future and our residents’ health and wellness.
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Alyssa Torgerson was named player of the week.
The Expo will have presentations for both beginning and experienced bluebirders and nature lovers.
The extra staff person, if approved, would clear sidewalks in the downtown area and be responsible for landscaping and parks maintenance in the warmer months.
The newest Baxter City Council member was sworn in Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd.