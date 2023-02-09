99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
CLC to host winter concert

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the Central Lakes College Music Department’s Winter Chamber Ensembles Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd Campus.

The concert will feature the woodwind, bass and percussion ensembles and will also be livestreamed at bit.ly/3llo4AD .

Tickets are $5. CLC students get in for free.

