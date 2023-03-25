99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
CLC to offer music technology degree this fall

The associate of fine arts degree will allow students to transfer to programs like audio engineer, music business and sound design.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — Starting this fall, students at Central Lakes College will be able to pursue an associate of fine arts degree in music technology.

Applications to the program are now being accepted.

“One of our music department’s goals is to provide music degrees that are strongly rooted in the real-world skills and knowledge that a student needs to excel in their career, and part of that includes incorporating music technology,” said Preston Weber, the CLC director of choirs, music technology and percussion.

The new degree prepares students for transfer to a four-year degree in audio engineering, audio production, audio technology, music technology, music industry, sound design, sound recording technology, music business and more.

“If any of these degrees sound interesting, or if you want to work with music and sound in the TV, movie, video game, music, or advertising industries, this is the degree for you,” Weber said in a news release. “It is also a great two-year degree to get while completing other general classes, to give students many options on their next path forward.”

All music classes at CLC have zero textbook cost. In addition, students who complete the music technology courses can become a Pro Tools certified user, the leading software for audio production.

For more information on the new degree, visit clcmn.edu/music-technology-afa-degree .

