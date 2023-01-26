STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

CLC’s economic contribution estimated at $198 million

The college is also responsible for 1,482 jobs.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 04:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The economic impact of Central Lakes College is estimated to be $198.1 million and 1,482 jobs, according to a study from Minnesota State.

The results of the study were released Wednesday, Jan. 25, by CLC.

“At Central Lakes College, our focus on student success both transforms students’ lives and dramatically impacts regional and state economies,” CLC President Hara Charlier said in a news release. “Our operations and the economic activity generated by our faculty, staff and students touch virtually every corner of our regional economy including health care, manufacturing, transportation, education, hospitality and much more.”

The study was commissioned by Minnesota State and conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.

“An economic contribution analysis is an objective way to measure the significance of an organization in the regional economy; it is a useful tool that policymakers can use to inform their decisions,” Parker Philips President Nicole Parker said in a news release. “The numbers speak for themselves — Central Lakes College clearly is an important contributor to the regional economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The analysis considered the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits and capital projects by Central Lakes College and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.

A key result of this activity is that CLC supports and sustains 1,482 jobs, including direct employment by the college and indirect and induced jobs created by supply and equipment vendors, contractors and laborers for the construction and renovation of facilities, and jobs created in the community at hotels, restaurants and retail stores in support of the college's faculty, staff, students and visitors.

Read more about CLC
Langston Binns
Sports
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders’ bench key to win
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Ely to face Vermilion.
January 25, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Steve Kohls
Local
Rosenmeier Forum presents ‘The News Photography of Steve Kohls’
Kohls has shot news, sporting events and artistic photos for the Brainerd Dispatch for more than 47 years.
January 25, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Megan Rinicker
Sports
Athletics: 6 Raiders make fall elite team
The Central Lakes College Raiders landed six student-athletes on Elite Team
January 25, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Samantha Quigley
Sports
Women’s College Basketball: CLC’s Quigley honored
Quigley enjoyed a big week for CLC.
January 25, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Peter Tester
Local
MPCA deputy commissioner to speak at Rosenmeier Forum
The forum is titled “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Getting it Right for Minnesota.”
January 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kalli Papenfuss
Sports
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders victorious on the road
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Gogebic Community College Tuesday, Jan. 24.
January 24, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Samantha Quigley
College
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders stay undefeated in division with win
Central Lakes College at Mesabi Range Jan. 21
January 22, 2023 05:31 PM
CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
College
Men’s College Basketball: Mesabi Range bests CLC
Central Lakes at Mesabi Range Jan. 21
January 22, 2023 05:28 PM
Anthony Burch
Sports
Athletics: CLC’s Burch honored again
The Central Lakes College Raiders's Anthony Burch was honored by MCAC.
January 19, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Anthony Burch
College
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders race past Northland
Central Lakes College hosts Northland Jan. 18
January 18, 2023 09:13 PM
Samantha Quigley
College
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders escape past Northland
Central Lakes College hosts Northland Jan. 18
January 18, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Jamie Johnson
College
Women’s College Basketball: Hot shooting gives Raiders big win
Central Lakes College hosts Itasca Saturday, Jan. 14
January 15, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Michael Scott
College
Men’s College Basketball: Strong 2nd half lifts Raiders over Itasca
Central Lakes hosts Itasca Saturday, Jan. 14
January 15, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Central Lakes College's Josh Rogers dunks the ball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
College
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders race past Fond du Lac
Central Lakes hosts Fond du Lac Jan. 11
January 11, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Support funding requests
Maintaining academic programs and keeping tuition affordable is critical to CRMC’s future and our residents’ health and wellness.
January 11, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Amy Hart
Anthony Burch
Sports
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders run winning streak to 4
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.
January 08, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Alyssa Torgerson
Sports
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders roll to easy win over Rainy
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.
January 08, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Community invited to join CLC music groups
The groups are open to musicians of any skill.
January 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Alyssa Torgerson
Sports
Women’s College Basketball: Torgerson honored by NJCAA
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Alyssa Torgerson was named player of the week.
January 07, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kalli Papenfuss
Sports
College Basketball: Raiders honored by conference
Three Central Lakes College Raiders players were named Players of the Week.
January 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Anthony Burch
Sports
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders roll over Hibbing
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced the Hibbing Cardinals Friday, Jan. 6.
January 06, 2023 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Noah Cekalla
Sports
College Baseball: Raiders' Cekalla earns Gold Glove
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Noah Cekalla was awarded the Gold Glove for his defensive play last year.
January 04, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Raiders Baseball vs Ridgewater
Prep
College Baseball: Coach Voigt leaves CLC for Upper Iowa assistant job
Central Lakes College baseball head coach Brian Voigt takes assistant coach job at Upper Iowa University
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
College
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders beat Warriors to ring in New Year
CLC vs Ridgewater Dec. 31
January 01, 2023 03:12 PM
Central Lakes College's David Felix shoots the ball against Ridgewater on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Brainerd.
College
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders end 2022 with a win
Central Lakes vs Ridgewater Dec. 31
January 01, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Anthony Burch
College
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders race past Fond du Lac
Central Lakes College hosts Fond du Lac Dec. 30
December 30, 2022 10:24 PM
The Central Lakes College bench cheers a play against Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Brainerd.
College
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders get even with Anoka-Ramsey
Central Lakes hosts Anoka-Ramsey Dec. 30
December 30, 2022 09:56 PM
Raiders player goes up for a basket.
College
Men’s College Basketball: Riverland clips Raiders in OT thriller
Central Lakes College hosts Riverland Saturday, Dec. 17
December 18, 2022 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
College
Women’s College Basketball: Riverland sinks Raiders
Central Lakes College hosts Riverland Dec. 17
December 18, 2022 04:51 PM
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC recognized - named Best College for Student Athletes
The recognition comes from Intelligent.com.
December 17, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Parker Philips also calculated tax revenues generated by this level of economic activity, including sales, property, personal income, and corporate income taxes, concluding that CLC generates approximately $16.1 million in tax revenues for state and local government.

Further, the study concluded the value of the increase in productivity the degrees awarded by CLC yield throughout the careers of the graduates. Assuming a 40-year work life, the education received by these graduates will yield additional state income of $66.5 million (future value, discounted and adjusted to account for such factors as foregone income while attending school and outmigration).

"Central Lakes College makes a long-term contribution to the regional economy with every talented graduate who joins the workforce,” Charlier said.

Statewide, all Minnesota State operations, including all seven state universities and 26 community and technical colleges, plus the spending of its faculty, staff and students, had a total economic contribution of $8.4 billion. This activity generated an estimated 62,125 jobs in the state.

The economic contribution report for Central Lakes College is available at MinnState.edu/impact .

Related Topics: EDUCATIONCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGEMINNESOTA STATE COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Road grader plowing snow
Local
City aims for thorough street cleaning with snow emergency
It's been a snowy winter to date and due to the amount of snow along parking lanes and shoulders throughout many of the routes, the city declared a snow emergency.
January 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
citizens gather and listen to a presentation about future construction plans
Local
Knollwood residents urge council to postpone 2023 Knollwood Improvement Project
Knollwood residents gathered at city hall for an assessment hearing regarding assessments for the upcoming Knollwood Improvement Project tentatively planned for 2023.
January 25, 2023 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
A street light illuminates the neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
The policy would include temperature and directional light restrictions.
January 25, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 25, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report