CLC’s Torgerson to have jersey on display in Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Torgerson will be recognized for her outstanding play in the 2022-23 season.

Alyssa Torgerson.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:41 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College Raider women's basketball player Alyssa Torgerson, of Burnsville, will be recognized by having her jersey in the Ring of Honor display at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, in recognition of her outstanding play for the 2022-23 season.

“The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation’s top players at every level,” Kelly Mathis, director of development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, said in a news release. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”

Currently, the Ring of Honor consists of over 100 jerseys hanging from the rafters of the back rotunda at the Hall of Fame. By acknowledging these young athletes, the Hall of Fame can fulfill its mission to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and promote the future” of women’s basketball. The display includes jerseys of the top high school and college players from the previous season. The Ring of Honor has displayed jerseys from the best players in the world including Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which opened in 1999, is the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women’s basketball. For more information on the Ring of Honor or the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame visit www.wbhof.com .

