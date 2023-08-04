Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Clearwater Road closed from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive

Beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Clearwater Road will be closed to all traffic 400 feet east of Inglewood Drive for street and underground utility work.

ClearwaterRoad080523.jpg
Beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, Clearwater Road will be closed to all traffic 400 feet east of Inglewood Drive for street and underground utility work.<br/>
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:11 PM

BAXTER — Clearwater Road remains closed to through traffic from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive in Baxter.

A previous closure to all traffic at the intersection of Green Briar Drive ended 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Clearwater Road will be closed to all traffic 400 feet east of Inglewood Drive for street and underground utility work. A detour route will be signed along Edgewood Drive, Excelsior Road and Inglewood Drive.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Signing will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities. Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work zone area. The roadway has been reclaimed and is now a gravel surface.

Contact Short Elliott Hendrickson Consulting Engineer Alex Voit at 218-821-0085 with any questions or concerns. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is Scott Hendrickson, Anderson Brothers Construction Company, project manager at 218-820-9917.

By Dispatch staff report
