Clearwater Road closing from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive

BAXTER — Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 17, Clearwater Road is slated to be closed to through traffic from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive and closed to all traffic from the Pine Grove Apartments to just east of Forest Drive for street and underground utility work.

Business access on the east end of Clearwater Road will be maintained from Edgewood Drive. A detour route will be signed along Edgewood Drive, Excelsior Road, and Inglewood Drive.

Signing will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities. Baxter urges motorists to drive with caution in the work zone area.

Contact Short Elliott Hendrickson consulting engineer Alex Voit at 218-821-0085 for questions or concerns. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is: Scott Hendrickson, Anderson Brothers Construction Co., project manager, 218-820-9917.

