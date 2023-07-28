Clearwater Road remains closed from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive

BAXTER — Clearwater Road remains closed to through traffic from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive. A previous closure to all traffic near Pine Grove apartments is no longer in effect.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Clearwater Road will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of Green Briar Drive and Clearwater Road for street and underground utility work. Business access on the east end of Clearwater Road will be maintained from Edgewood Drive. A detour route will be signed along Edgewood Drive, Excelsior Road and Inglewood Drive.

Signing will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities. Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work zone area. The roadway has been reclaimed and is now a gravel surface.

Contact SEH Consulting Engineer Alex Voit at 218-821-0085 with questions or concerns. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is Scott Hendrickson, project manager, Anderson Brothers Construction Company, 218-820-9917.