Collins is Brainerd VFW Scout of the Year

Collins is an Eagle Scout in Troop 43 and received a $300 award.

Blake Collins
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:02 PM

BRAINERD — Blake Collins won the 2023 Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars Scout of the Year competition.

Collins is an Eagle Scout in Troop 43 and received a $300 award. He has been in scouting for 12 years and is a senior at the Brainerd High School.

Collins’ accomplishments include playing in football and band. His team took first place in the 2022 MTEEA Super Mileage Challenge where they built and ran a small car. Collins has been in several scout leadership positions over the years. His plan is to attend Central Lakes College in Staples to become a heavy equipment operator.

For more information, visit brainerdvfw.org/scouting.html .

