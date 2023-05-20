99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Common Goods hosting Summer Sundays kick-off event

Common Goods will be expanding its store hours to include Sundays during the summer at its locations in Baxter, Crosslake and Crosby.

Common Goods logo
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Common Goods invites the community to join its Summer Sundays kick-off event on Sunday, May 28, and Memorial Day.

Common Goods will be expanding its store hours to include Sundays during the summer at its locations in Baxter, Crosslake and Crosby.

During the kick-off event, there will be free treats and shoppers can pick up their Sundays Savings Pass. With the pass customers will receive an extra 15% off their entire purchase on Sundays all summer long. Expanded Sunday store hours will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. starting on Sunday until Labor Day weekend.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Owned by Bridges of Hope, Common Goods thrift stores are open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Common Goods offers quality items at affordable prices and profits support Bridges of Hope’s work in Crow Wing County and surrounding communities.

Common Goods stores are at 16277 Highway 371, Baxter; 35562 County Highway 66, Crosslake; and 27 W. Main St., Crosby.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the Summer Sundays, store hours and donating at Common Goods, visit Common Goods Facebook page or bridgesofhopemn.org .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
May 20, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A rolled newspaper
Local
Brainerd Fire Advisory Board to meet June 6
May 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Topography map showing area of potential development
Local
Baxter offers feedback on proposal for gateway development
May 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends legal marijuana to governor's desk
May 20, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson, Warriors finish first
May 19, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A player catches a ball in the outfield as another player watches.
Prep
Softball: Warriors end regular season on high note
May 19, 2023 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Person jogging along highway.
Local
Running for a reason: Teen brings awareness to sex trafficking
May 19, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke