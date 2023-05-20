Common Goods hosting Summer Sundays kick-off event

BRAINERD — Common Goods invites the community to join its Summer Sundays kick-off event on Sunday, May 28, and Memorial Day.

Common Goods will be expanding its store hours to include Sundays during the summer at its locations in Baxter, Crosslake and Crosby.

During the kick-off event, there will be free treats and shoppers can pick up their Sundays Savings Pass. With the pass customers will receive an extra 15% off their entire purchase on Sundays all summer long. Expanded Sunday store hours will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. starting on Sunday until Labor Day weekend.

Owned by Bridges of Hope, Common Goods thrift stores are open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Common Goods offers quality items at affordable prices and profits support Bridges of Hope’s work in Crow Wing County and surrounding communities.

Common Goods stores are at 16277 Highway 371, Baxter; 35562 County Highway 66, Crosslake; and 27 W. Main St., Crosby.

For more information about the Summer Sundays, store hours and donating at Common Goods, visit Common Goods Facebook page or bridgesofhopemn.org .