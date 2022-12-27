Community Action outlines community connection efforts

BRAINERD — Brainerd Community Action leaders hope to continue growing their organization’s reach in the community in 2023 while taking a more conservative approach with finances.

Executive Director Dave Badeaux updated the City Council on the nonprofit’s past year during the Monday, Dec. 19, council meeting.

While Community Action’s biggest event of the year is Fourth of July and the associated parade, fireworks and Arts in the Park, the group works year-round to connect community members with the resources they need.

“The majority of what we spend our time with is working with groups in the community that have charitable ideas but don’t really know how to get started,” Badeaux told the council. “And we help them with that.”

Community Action is working with about 23 groups, and Badeaux said they bring new ones on every year. Some groups work toward one specific goal and then disband, like the group that raised funds to build a splash pad at Memorial Park. Others, like the historic water tower preservation group, start out using Community Action as a fiscal agent before standing on their own legs and becoming a nonprofit.

“So we work with groups from every walk of life,” Badeaux said. “Some of them are just in terms of creating events. Some of them are fundraising, others just have very specific goals that they want for the community, and they’re just looking for help with that.”

Financials

A large portion of Community Action’s funding comes from the city, thanks to a line in Brainerd’s charter granting 1.5% of the previous year’s tax levy to the Northland Arboretum, Brainerd Community Action and programs benefiting senior citizens. For consistency’s sake, though, the council amended the language last year to exclude names of specific organizations but commit to support entities that provide community programs and events and arboretum or green space organizations. Brainerd Community Action secured the community program funds for the next five years through a request for proposal process, garnering just over $80,000 from the city to use throughout 2022. That number increased to $85,836.32 for 2023.

The nonprofit’s operating budget, aside from Fourth of July expenses, was $99,799.05 in 2022 and is the same for 2023. The largest chunk of that money — $60,000 — goes to paying staff, while the rest is divvied up between items like bookkeeping, accounting, rent and supplies.

Community Action used $83,512.55 of its budget in 2022 — leaving $16,286.50 in the bank — and expects to do the same next year.

Fourth of July expenses totaled $47,150 in 2022. Community Action raised $50,000 for the events, receiving funds from service clubs ($15,000), businesses ($5,000), the cities of Brainerd and Baxter ($16,000), parade entry fees ($1,000), vendor fees ($3,000) and Arts in the Park ($10,000).

The budget for next year is increased to $54,650, as Badeaux plans to begin rebuilding the celebration to pre-COVID-19 levels with more “grandiose” fireworks and live music, perhaps making use of the amphitheater being built at the new Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park on East River Road. He hopes to increase donations for the festivities next year to $60,000.

Neighborhood associations

Another endeavor this year outside of Fourth of July was creating neighborhood associations in Brainerd. Community Action helped form two new associations in 2022 — East Bank and Southeast Brainerd — adding to the already well-established North Brainerd Neighborhood Association.

“Our goal moving forward is that every year we will have quarterly meetings with these groups,” Badeaux said. “Two members from each of the individual neighborhood associations will come meet with us, we’ll sit down as a group. And the goal really is to make sure that we have sustainability within those associations.”

Badeaux said he hopes to help with succession planning within each association and make sure they are hosting events and connecting with the people in their neighborhoods.

“Our goal is really to allow them to become a connection point for the individual neighborhoods — so not just northeast Brainerd, but specifically the neighborhoods of northeast banning together and letting them have a conduit to the city in that the residents can speak to the members of the association; the association can kind of help come back to the city with any concerns or anything they’d like to see,” Badeaux said.

For more information on Brainerd Community Action, visit brainerdcommunityaction.org .

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .