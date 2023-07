Community building with kickball and cops

BRAINERD — Smiles, laughter and meeting a hero all took place during Brainerd Police Department’s Kickball with Cops event.

Around 15 kids and a handful of officers braved the summer heat and humidity Thursday, July 27, to play a game of kickball at Memorial Park in northeast Brainerd.

Brainerd Police Chief John Davis said they organized the event to get the community together and have some fun.

“As a department, we're always looking for opportunities to engage with the community in a positive way,” Davis said.

Helping to organize the event and hoping the breeze kept up was Sgt. Paul Rosier, who said the officers were looking forward to having a fun day playing outside.

Brainerd resident Darcy Jackson brought her three girls to join in the fun after seeing the event on the department's Facebook page.

“I asked them if they wanted to go and they were very excited,” Jackson said.

More excited to meet his heroes than play the game was 5-year-old Hunter Huber, who wants to grow up to be a police officer.

Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, said he also saw the event on Facebook and brought three of his kids to have some fun.

“I'm thankful the community can get together and play a game of kickball with our officers,” Heintzeman said.

The event was sponsored by Cub Foods, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Taco John’s.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .