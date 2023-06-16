Community CPR classes offered

CROSSLAKE — Classes for CPR training will be offered at various times June 19-21 in Crosslake.

This one-hour CPR class is geared toward non-professional rescuers and includes hands-only CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator.

Classes will be 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, June 19; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20; and 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 21.

It also includes other important topics including barriers to effective responses, where local AEDs may be found, and how to partner with emergency medical services and other parts of the team.

The class will be taught by Gail Smith, registered nurse, who is the Parish Nurse for Crosslake Lutheran and also a clinician with Minneapolis Heart Institute.

Classes are free and open to all members of the community, but do not include certification. Call Crosslake Lutheran at 218-692-3682 to register since class size is limited. There are sign-up sheets also posted in the hallway at the church.

Classes will be in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

